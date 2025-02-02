"I'm still not over"- Riley Gaines takes a jab at Selena Gomez for breaking into tears over illegal immigrants being deported

Riley Gaines recently took a dig at Hollywood star Selena Gomez expressing her sadness over illegal immigrants being deported from the USA. A large number of illegal immigrants were reportedly deported after President Donald Trump began his second term, taking over as the 47th President of the USA.

In a later deleted video, Selena Gomez, whose father Ricardo Joel is of Mexican descent, was seen sobbing over some deported Mexican immigrants while expressing her agony and stating she wished she could have done something about the situation.

"I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked. The children, I don’t understand. I wish I could do something," Gomez said.

Gaines reacted to the video and wrote a mocking message, writing:

"I'm still not over Selena Gomez saying 'her people' are illegal r*pists, murderers, and p*dophiles lol."

The former swimmer turned activist previously teased Gomez, saying:

"Never have I ever filmed myself crying and posted it for the world to see"

Gaines also slammed Gomez, saying the pop singer 'didn't cry' for Laken Riley, a nursing student who was reportedly murdered by an undocumented immigrant in February last year.

"Remember those who uncontrollably cry for criminals returning to their homes but remain silent for the innocent lives lost at the hands of those criminals. Laken Riley was one of many. Selena Gomez did not cry for her," Gaines wrote.

Riley Gaines reacts after developments in Laken Riley Act

Riley Gaines visits The Megyn Kelly Show in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

Riley Gaines expressed her contentment after the USA's 47th President Donald Trump signed the Laken Riley Act into law on Wednesday, January 29. The bill was advanced for signing after being written by Republican Representative Mike Collins of Georgia and authored by Senator Elizabeth.

The Laken Riley Act mandates the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement to detain undocumented and illegal immigrants in the USA, who have been arrested for crimes, including larceny, burglary, shoplifting, theft, or assaulting a police officer.

Gaines, who has been consistently advocating for the law to be enacted, acknowledged the recent development while penning her empathy for Laken Riley's family.

"I want to thank our Lord and savior, Jesus Christ. Without His sacrifice, Laken's story would've ended on that horrific day she was taken from us," Gaines wrote."May God bless Laken Riley's family."

The Act emerged following an incident that occurred last year when Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student was murdered by an undocumented Venezuelan national Jose Antonio Ibarra, on the University of Georgia campus in Athens.

