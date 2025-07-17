7 action comedies to watch if you liked ‘Almost Cops’

Gonzalo Fernández Carmona's Almost Cops is Netflix's latest offering in the buddy cop genre. In this engaging action comedy, Jandino Asporaat and Werner Kolf play Ramon and Jack. Both are dedicated police officers, but they have very different styles of working. Their opposing personalities clash at first but they eventually turn into a dream team when they put their heads together to pursue a common goal.

Action comedies, like Almost Cops, usually find many takers because they tend to feature fast-paced narratives with the right mix of witty humor and adrenaline-pumping action sequences. In terms of the plot, Almost Cops does suffer from common tropes of the genre, but still manages to entertain thanks to the chemistry between its central characters.

Movie lovers who enjoyed watching Almost Cops should check out the action comedies on this list that are equally binge-worthy.

1) The Hard Way (1991)

The Hard Way, like Almost Cops, is a mix of funny and action-packed moments (Image via Universal Pictures)

Almost Cops and other modern buddy cop movies create a buzz among movie lovers because old classics like The Hard Way helped raise the bar and with it, audience expectations.

Directed by John Badham, this movie stars Michael J. Fox as an entitled Hollywood star named Nick Lang. He pulls some strings to become NYPD Lieutenant John Moss' (James Woods) ride-along partner. The no-nonsense officer isn't happy about this predicament as he sees it as yet another obstacle in his hunt for a dangerous serial killer.

Similar to Almost Cops, The Hard Way thrives on the dynamics between its lead actors. Suspense, stunts, comedy and drama - the narrative cleverly ties all the different elements together to create a cinematic experience that leaves the viewers thoroughly entertained.

Where to watch: The Hard Way can be streamed on Apple TV+, Prime Video and Roku.

2) Starsky & Hutch (2004)

Even viewers who haven't seen the old show will easily be able to enjoy this movie (Image via Warner Bros)

In Almost Cops, Ramon and Jack aren't exactly two peas in a pod, but their teamwork improves drastically once they start to see past their differences. The same is the case with the lead characters in Starsky & Hutch by Todd Phillips. The title of this action comedy may seem familiar to some as it is an adaptation of a TV show with the same name that became quite popular in the 70s.

The narrative feels almost like a sequel to the show as it showcases the first time Ben Stiller's David Starsky, a by-the-book detective, is partnered with Owen Wilson's Ken "Hutch" Hutchinson, who prefers to use creative solutions to get results. Starsky & Hutch has a nostalgic feel because the costumes, dialogue, camera angles, and stunts mimic the style seen in most 70s movies and shows.

Where to watch: Starsky & Hutch is available on Prime Video, Apple TV+, Roku and Tubi.

3) Hot Fuzz (2007)

This movie is part of the Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy (Image via Focus Features)

Hot Fuzz by Edgar Wright stars Simon Pegg and Nick Frost in the lead. Like Ramon in Almost Cops, Pegg's character, Nicholas Angel, also has to deal with a less-than-desirable reassignment. However, in Nicholas' case, it is not because of reckless behaviour, but the fact that his high levels of proficiency made the rest of his team in London look bad.

After Nicholas is reassigned to Sandford, Gloucestershire, he is appalled by the incompetence of his colleagues, especially Frost's Danny Butterman, a naive police officer who is obsessed with buddy cop movies. But when a series of gruesome deaths takes place in the town, it is up to Nicholas and Danny to get to the bottom of the truth.

It is hard for action comedies to avoid clichés altogether. Even Almost Cops has its fair share. However, Hot Fuzz's approach, bordering on parody, invites viewers to revel in the ridiculousness of the events unfolding on screen, which adds to the enjoyment of the same.

Where to watch: Hot Fuzz can be viewed on Hulu, Prime Video and Apple TV+.

4) Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)

Its sequel Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 was released in 2015 (Image via Official Facebook Page)

It is evident in Almost Cops that the Special Enforcement Officers aren't taken seriously, but they still step up to save the day. Likewise the protagonist in Paul Blart: Mall Cop by Steve Carr has to step into the shoes of a hero even when nobody believes in his ability to do so.

Kevin James plays Paul Blart, who wants nothing more than to join the New Jersey State Police. However, he fails the final fitness test due to his hypoglycemia and ends up as a security officer in a mall. But he gets his opportunity to shine when dangerous crooks take over the mall.

Like Almost Cops, Paul Blart: Mall Cop boasts a narrative that puts the focus on the underdog. Even though James' character doesn't match the stereotypical hero standards, there is something endearing about his willingness to put himself in harm's way to protect others that wins people over.

Where to watch: Paul Blart: Mall Cop is available on HBO Max, Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

5) The Guard (2011)

Brendan Gleeson delivers a captivating performance in this movie (Image via Sony Pictures)

John Michael McDonagh's The Guard, like Almost Cops, plays with the idea of putting two people, with different temperaments, in a team and explores the kind of impact they would have on one another over time.

Brendan Gleeson plays Garda Sergeant Gerry Boyle. Crass and irritable, he doesn't always play by the rules. He is paired up with Don Cheadle's Wendell Everett, a straight-laced FBI agent, to take down a drug cartel. Understandably, both of them have a tough time getting along.

Sometimes filmmakers find it hard to balance the comedy with the more serious elements of storytelling when it comes to action comedies. The Guard, however, is able to find that sweet spot, which means it is dramatic when it needs to be and hilarious when the script calls for it.

Where to watch: The Guard can be streamed on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

6) The Heat (2013)

Like Almost Cops, The Heat boasts well-developed characters (Image via Official Facebook Picture)

Like Ramon and Jack in Almost Cops, the lead characters in this action comedy are both law enforcement officers with very different methods of handling crime and criminals. Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy take the lead in this Paul Feig movie.

Bullock's Sarah Ashburn is a highly skilled FBI agent who prefers to work alone. She is paired up with Shannon Mullins, a Boston Police Department detective who, like Ashburn, also believes she works best solo. Working together to track down a drug lord turns out to be rather chaotic thanks to their clashing personalities.

Like Almost Cops, The Heat doesn't take itself too seriously. McCarthy and Bullock carry the narrative with ease, and their on-screen chemistry certainly livens up the screen.

Where to watch: The Heat is available for streaming on Hulu, Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Tubi.

7) CHiPs (2017)

This funny movie, like Almost Cops, thrives on the chemistry of the lead actors (Image via Warner Bros)

Fans of Almost Cops shouldn't miss out on CHiPs by Dax Shepard, which is based on an old TV show. In addition to directing, Shepard also stars in the action comedy in the role of Jonathan Baker aka Jon. An amateur California Highway Patrol Officer, Jon is paired up with Michael Peña's Castillo, an FBI agent working undercover at the Highway Patrol to bust a corrupt police ring.

In many ways, this adaptation is quite different from the CHiPs crime drama, but that doesn't mean it isn't worth a watch. It holds a steady pace and features plenty of funny puns. Like Asporaat and Kolf in Almost Cops, Shepard and Peña's partnership in this movie is solid, and they find a way to feed off each other's energy to deliver iconic lines that stay with the viewer.

Where to watch: CHiPs can be viewed on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

These action comedies, like Almost Cops, deserve to be on every movie lover's watchlist because they are humorous, exciting and delightfully riveting.

