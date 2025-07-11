7 action movies to watch if you liked Heads of State

Heads of State is an action-comedy movie released in 2025, produced and directed by Ilya Naishuller and featuring Idris Elba, John Cena, Priyanka Chopra, Jack Quaid, Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, and Carla Gugino. The movie was globally released on July 2, 2025.

When arms dealer Viktor Gradov takes control of ECHELON, British PM Sam Clarke and U.S. President Will Derringer head to a NATO summit to show unity.

An ambush forces them into Belarus, where they uncover a mole and, with help from allies like Noelle Bisset, race to expose ECHELON leaks and betrayals. Heads of State ends in explosive clashes and the unmasking of the true mastermind, restoring their alliance and trust.

If viewers enjoyed watching Heads of State for its mix of political intrigue, action, humor, and unlikely partnerships, here are seven other movies that offer a similar thrill ride.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Argylle, Spy, and 5 other action movies to watch like Heads of State

1) Argylle (2024)

Argylle is a 2024 spy action-comedy movie (Image via Apple TV+)

Argylle is a 2024 spy action-comedy movie written by Jason Fuchs, directed and produced by Matthew Vaughn. The movie has a strong ensemble cast comprising Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, John Cena, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Elly Conway, a retiring spy novelist, is drawn into the world of real espionage when her new novel seems to forecast the actions of an undercover unit known as the Division. Saved by undercover operative Aidan Wilde, Elly must escape across borders as the lines between reality and fiction blur.

Like Heads of State, Argylle blends espionage, action, and humor, featuring international escapades led by an unexpected protagonist drawn into real spy intrigue.

Where to watch: Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video,

2) The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017)

Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson in The Hitman's Bodyguard (Image via Apple TV+)

The Hitman's Bodyguard is a 2017 action-comedy movie directed by Patrick Hughes and written by Tom O'Connor. It features Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson alongside Gary Oldman and Salma Hayek.

Michael Bryce (Reynolds) is tasked with guarding Darius Kincaid, a former hitman (Jackson), who is to testify against an Eastern European sadistic dictator Vladislav Dukhovich (Oldman) at the International Criminal Court.

Previously the world's finest private bodyguard, Michael Bryce is tainted when one of his celebrity clients is killed. Two years later, he is drawn out of retirement when Interpol hires him to guard hitman Darius Kincaid, who will testify against a sadistic Eastern European dictator.

As they make their way through Europe in exile, Kincaid and Bryce struggle with their past but must cooperate if they are to live and make it to the courtroom. Their odyssey is replete with double-crosses, shootouts, and a race to prevent a deadly scheme from occurring.

With two opposing characters forced to team up on a transcontinental assignment, The Hitman's Bodyguard delivers a similar comedy-action blend as Heads of State.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV+

3) The Gray Man (2022)

Ryan Gosling in The Gray Man (Image via Apple TV+)

The Gray Man is a 2022 action thriller American movie directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and written by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely based on Mark Greaney's novel of the same name published in 2009.

The movie features Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean Page, Wagner Moura, Julia Butters, among others.

The film centers on CIA assassin Sierra Six (Ryan Gosling), who goes rogue after uncovering corruption within the agency. Hunted across the globe by unhinged ex-operative Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), Six fights to survive, protect a young girl, and expose the truth with help from fellow agent Dani Miranda.

Heads of State and The Gray Man both involve rogue operations, agency treason, and relentless pursuit through nations with a morally bent hero.

Where to watch: Netflix, Apple TV+

4) Red Notice (2021)

Red Notice is an action comedy movie directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (Image via Apple TV+)

Red Notice is a 2021 action comedy film written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, featuring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and Ritu Arya in leading roles.

In the movie, an FBI agent joins forces with a hostage art thief to apprehend a rival who's stolen a prized possession. On their international mission, they embark on advanced heists, changing allegiances, and an even more intricate con that lands them in position for an even higher payoff.

Heads of State is similar to Red Notice, featuring famous fugitives, shifting loyalties, stylish global heists, and an ambitious international plot.

Where to watch: Netflix, Apple TV+

5) The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare (2024)

The cast of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare (Image via Apple TV+)

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is a 2024 war action comedy movie written, co-written and produced by Guy Ritchie and also featuring Henry Cavill, Eiza González, Alan Ritchson, Henry Golding and Alex Pettyfer.

In World War II, a secret British mission conducts an undercover operation to sabotage Nazi naval operations off the coast of West Africa. They win in a first of guerrilla warfare and are followed by a special unit.

Both The Heads of State and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare participate in off-the-books activities that untangle political games and reframe strategic partnerships.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV+

6) Spy (2015)

Spy is an action comedy spy movie directed and written by Paul Feig (Image via Apple TV+)

Spy is an American action comedy spy movie directed and written by Paul Feig. The movie features Melissa McCarthy, Jason Statham, Rose Byrne, and Jude Law in the lead roles.

When a star CIA agent seems to be assassinated and other field agents have their covers blown, desk analyst Susan Cooper volunteers to go undercover.

Pushed into action for the first time in her entire career, she embarks on a globe-trotting escapade with arms dealers, double-crosses, and secret agendas on her plate, all the while proving she is much more than anybody ever dared hope.

Spy mirrors Heads of State with its unexpected hero pulled into secret missions, comedic tension, and a growing worldwide threat.

Where to watch: Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV+

7) Ghosted (2023)

The movie Ghosted blends romance, spy action, and nonstop thrills (Image via Apple TV+)

Ghosted is a romantic action comedy movie written and directed by Dexter Fletcher. After romantic interest Cole follows Sadie to London, he is abducted and confused with a secret agent. To his shock, Sadie saves him, disclosing that she is a secret CIA agent.

Ensnared in an international hunt for a lethal bioweapon, the reluctant duo has to fight through shootouts, double-crossings, and their own growing emotions to live and get the job done.

Ghosted blends romance, spy action, and nonstop thrills, with a fast-paced, double-agent adventure, much like the energetic duo in Heads of State.

Where to watch: Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video

Interested viewers can watch Heads of State on Amazon Prime Video.

