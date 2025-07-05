What's coming to Hulu this July 2025? It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17, Washington Black, and more

With the new Call Her Alex docuseries and The Bear season 4 taken as the biggest highlights of the month, Hulu didn’t hold back in delivering hit after hit in June. Continuing the same momentum, the platform is ready to give its loyal subscribers a new batch of entertainment for July 2025’s catalog, ensuring the new month kicks off with the same punch that June ended on.

From It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17—the most anticipated return of the longest-running sitcom—to Washington Black, a new platform original series, Hulu is packed with nothing but the best of entertainment for July 2025.

The platform will also see the inclusion of Rami Malek’s action-thriller, The Amateur, streaming exclusively on the OTT on July 17. Let’s take a look at everything that is coming to Hulu this July 2025.

Trending

All new shows and movies releasing on Hulu this July 2025

July 1 (Tuesday)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 Reunion Special

Lies Hidden in My Garden season 1 (subbed)

Adam (2009)

Alita: Battle Angel (2019)

Bride Wars (2009)

Bridesmaids (2011)

The Bounty Hunter (2010)

The Call (2013)

Catch and Release (2007)

Country Strong (2010)

Daddy Day Camp (2007)

The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

Dear White People (2014)

Demolition (2016)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights (2004)

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

Easy A (2010)

The Equalizer 3 (2023)

Flight of the Phoenix (2004)

Ford v Ferrari (2019)

Friends with Benefits (2011)

Fruitvale Station (2013)

Garden State (2004)

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005)

Home Alone (1990)

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)

Home Alone 3 (1997)

Honest Thief (2020)

The Internship (2013)

I Love You, Man (2009)

I Origins (2014)

I, Robot (2004)

I Saw the Light (2016)

King Arthur (2004)

Kingdom Come (2001)

Kingdom of Heaven (2005)

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Man Who Knew Too Little (1997)

Mission to Mars (2000)

Pixels (2015)

The Pledge (2001)

Prometheus (2012)

Puss in Boots (2011)

Real Steel (2011)

Ruby Sparks (2012)

The Sandlot (1993)

Shanghai Knights (2003)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

Sisters (2015)

Sugar (2007)

Sunshine (2007)

Tammy (2014)

Taxi (2004)

Ted (2012)

Ted 2 (2015)

The Way Way Back (2013)

Wrath of Man (2021)

July 2 (Wednesday)

Dragon Ball DAIMA complete series (dubbed)

July 3 (Thursday)

The American Soldier season 1

Aaron Hernandez and the Untold Murders of Bristol season 1

America: The Story of US season 1

America: Promised Land season 1

Barack Obama season 1

Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War season 1

Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution season 1

Codes and Conspiracies seasons 1 and 2

Community (complete series)

Dan Da Da season 2 (subbed and dubbed) premieres on Hulu

Days That Shaped America season 1

The First 48 Presents Critical Minutes season 3C

The Proof is Out There season 4B

The Secret History of Air Force One season 1

The Secret History of the Civil War season 1

761st Tank Battalion: The Original Black Panthers season 1

Who is Luigi Mangione? season 1

Mia and Me: The Hero of Centopia (2022)

July 4 (Friday)

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)

The Abyss (1989)

The Day The Earth Stood Still (2008)

In the Lost Lands (2025)

July 5 (Saturday)

Cold Case Files: The Grim Sleeper season 1

The Idaho College Murders season 1

The Lake Erie Murders seasons 1 and 2

The Perfect Murder seasons 1 and 2

Untitled Maxine Project season 1

July 6 (Sunday)

Cult and Extreme Belief season 1

Killer Cases season 6A

Toilet Bound Hanako-Kun season 2 (subbed) premieres on Hulu

July 7 (Monday)

Such Brave Girls season 2

Deep Sea Detectives season 1

Travel Texas season 1

July 8 (Tuesday)

Bachelor in Paradise season 10 (ABC) premieres on Hulu

Born to be Viral: The Real Lives of Kidfluencers (Freeform)

Marked Men (2025)

July 9 (Wednesday)

Team Players season 1

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 premieres on Hulu

Ancient Aliens: Origins season 1

Insomnia (UK) season 1

Matched in Manhattan season 1

July 10 (Thursday)

Suspicious Minds season 1

Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations seasons 5 and 6

Extreme Road Ragers season 1A

Summer Baking Championship season 1

Parkland (2013)

Buffaloed (2019)

July 11 (Friday)

Celebrity Family Feud season 11 (ABC) premieres on Hulu

Mountain Men season 13

Big Momma’s House (2000)

Big Momma’s House 2 (2006)

The Hot Chick (2002)

LOL Live with Chico Bean (2025)

LOL Live with Chinedu Unaka (2025)

Marmaduke (2010)

MR-9: Do or Die (2023)

Riff Raff (2024)

July 12 (Saturday)

90 Day Fiance UK season 3

Prison Wives Club season 1

A Quiet Place Part II

July 13 (Sunday)

Dumb Money (2023)

Deep Sea Detectives season 2

July 14 (Monday)

Fugitives Caught on Tape season 1

Stags (UK) season 1

July 15 (Tuesday)

Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit

Get Away (2024)

Rachael Ray’s Holidays season 2

SAS: Red Notice (2021)

July 16 (Wednesday)

Rachael Ray’s Meals in Minutes season 2A

Unexpected Loves season 1

July 17 (Thursday)

The Amateur (2025)

Baylen Out Loud season 1

Jake Makes it Easy season 1

My 600-lb Life season 3

Polyfamily season 1

Snake Eyes G.I. Joe Origins (2021)

July 18 (Friday)

High Rollers (2024)

July 19 (Saturday)

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda seasons 6 and 7

The Assessment (2024)

July 20 (Sunday)

Smurfs: The Lost Village (2017)

July 21 (Monday)

Trophy Wife: Murder on Safari

July 22 (Tuesday)

Red Eye (UK) seasons 1 and 2

July 23 (Wednesday)

Washington Black season 1

July 24 (Thursday)

Match Game season 6 (ABC) premieres on Hulu

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire season 4 (ABC) premieres on Hulu

Mad About You complete seasons 1 to 7

Bakeaway Camp with Martha Stewart season 1

Summer Baking Championship season 2

July 26 (Saturday)

BBQ Brawl seasons 1 and 2

Chopped season 61

Tournament of Champions season 6

Tournament of Champions VI: The Qualifiers season 6

Ultimate Summer Cook-Off season 1

July 28 (Monday)

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 1A

Operation Fortune (2023)

July 29 (Tuesday)

Memoir of a Snail (2024)

Dope Girls season 1 (UK)

July 30 (Wednesday)

Mr & Mrs Murder

The Bachelor (Australia) seasons 3 to 5

The Bachelorette (Australia) seasons 3 to 4

July 31 (Thursday)

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives season 5

Guy’s Grocery Games seasons 21, 22, and 38

Mad About You seasons 1 to 7 (2019)

Follow for more news and updates on everything on Hulu as 2025 progresses.

