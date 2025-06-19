Alien: Earth - Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

The sci-fi horror series Alien: Earth is scheduled to premiere on August 12, 2025, on FX and FX on Hulu. It will focus on what humans were doing back on their home planet before they discovered the aliens.

The live-action TV series developed for FX on Hulu is directed by Noah Hawley, who is acclaimed for FX’s Fargo and Legion. The new installment is the second television series in the Alien franchise, with the first being Alien: Isolation, an eight-episode animated series that premiered on February 28, 2019.

While the Alien fandom eagerly awaits the release of the new series, Ridley Scott is also involved in the latest addition as an executive producer.

Where can you watch Alien: Earth?

Alien: Earth is set to be released on August 12, 2025, exclusively on FX and FX on Hulu. Since FX content is part of Disney’s portfolio internationally, the series will be distributed via Disney+. Alien: Earth reportedly went into development in February 2019, along with Alien: Isolation. However, the following year, the project’s status was confirmed as official.

The filming of the series was to begin around March 2022, but due to the existing COVID-19 pandemic, the production got delayed and later kicked off in July 2023, in Thailand, as per The Wrap. Nevertheless, the filming faced another issue – the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. The filming was successfully wrapped in July 2024.

Complete list of the cast in Alien: Earth

While the details of when the casting for Alien: Earth started remained under wraps since the production details surfaced, in May 2023, Sydney Chandler was announced to play the lead role. Subsequently, the remaining important cast members, including Timothy Olyphant and Alex Lawther, were also revealed to play significant roles in the series.

All major and additional cast members of Alien: Earth are mentioned below:

Sydney Chandler as Wendy

Timothy Olyphant as Kirsh

Alex Lawther as CJ

Essie Davis as Dame Silvia

Adarsh Gourav as Slightly

Erana James as Curly

Samuel Blenkin as Boy Kavalier

Kit Young as Tootles

David Rysdahl as Arthur

Babou Ceesay as Morrow

Jonathan Ajayi as Smee

Lily Newmark as Nibs

Diêm Camille as Siberian

Adrian Edmondson as Atom Eins

Supporting cast members:

Moe Bar-El as Rashidi

Sandra Yi Sencindiver as Yutani

Tanapol Chuksrida

Richa Moorjani

Enzo Cilenti

Karen Aldridge

Max Rinehart

Tom Moya

Amir Boutrous

Victoria Masoma

Jamie Bipsing

Andy Yu

Michael Smiley

What is Alien: Earth all about? - A deep dive into the plot of the series

The eight-episode series will take place on Earth in the year 2120. The story will begin with focusing on the MC, Wendy, played by Sydney Chandler, who is neither a human nor a synthetic, which makes the series much more intriguing for the Alien fanbase.

Wendy is simply a hybrid prototype – a humanoid robot with human consciousness, developed by Prodigy Corporations. As the official synopsis reveals, Wendy is the first of her kind, a groundbreaking step in humanity’s pursuit of immortality through advanced technology.

Wendy will encounter the planet’s greatest threat alongside other hybrids, humans, and synthetics, after Weyland-Yutani’s USCSS Maginot crash-lands at Prodigy City. As seen in the official trailer, the crashed vessel harbors five different lifeforms gathered from the darkest corners of the universe.

This means that, besides the scary old Xenomorphs, the series is also set to introduce new species the Alien fandom hasn’t seen before.

