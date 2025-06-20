It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 trailer release: Details explored about the upcoming season

The official trailer for It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 was released on June 18, 2025. The latest season of the long-running sitcom will premiere on July 9, 2025, on FXX, and the weekly episodes will release on Hulu the next day.

Rob McElhenney serves as the show's creator, showrunner, and co-developer alongside Glenn Howerton. It is produced by Fred Savage, Hunter Covington, Randall Einhorn, Matt Shakman, Dave Chernin, Conor Galvin, John Chernin, Todd Biermann, and Scott Draper.

Among the show's executive producers are Nicholas Frenkel, Nina Pedrad, David Hornsby, and Victor Hsu for FX Productions, among others.

Everything to know about It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 returns after a hiatus of nearly two years. The upcoming season promises more mayhem over the course of eight episodes, which will start airing from July 9, 2025, on FXX. As per the trailer, season 17 will include crossovers with two shows - Abbott Elementary and The Golden Bachelor.

The season will open with a crossover episode with Abbott Elementary, similar to the one aired on January 8, 2025, where the Gang volunteered at Willard R. Abbott Elementary School under the court's orders. The second crossover episode will see Danny DeVito's character, Frank Reynolds, search for love on ABC's hit reality series, The Golden Bachelor.

In the season finale of The Golden Bachelor, Frank finds his life partner in one of the contestants, whose catchphrase is "Chew on That Thang."

Furthermore, the series writer/producer David Hornsby will return in his fan-favorite role as Cricket. The Lawyer, played by Brian Unger, will also be seen for the first time since season 11 in the latest installment of the comedy series.

The first two episodes of season 17, titled The Gang F***s Up Abbott Elementary and Frank Is In a Coma respectively, will air back-to-back on July 9, 2025. Mac and Dennis Become EMTs, the third episode, will air the following week on July 16, 2025.

What to expect from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17?

The main cast or the 'Gang' will return for It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17. Rob McElhenney as Ronald 'Mac' McDonald, Danny DeVito as Frank Reynolds, Charlie Day as Charlie Kelly, Glenn Howerton as Dennis Reynolds, and Kaitlin Olson as Deandra 'Sweet Dee' Reynolds.

The official synopsis of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 teases fans with the Gang's latest exploits and hijinks.

"They’ll exploit cross-network promotion to increase market share; they’ll scapegoat one of their own to avoid a PR backlash; they’ll risk everything for a handshake with the Saudis; they’ll bend the laws with side hustles to pad their pockets and they’ll change everything about themselves to appeal to a broader audience."

It continues:

"And sure, like any corporate goon, the Gang craves money and parasitic social privileges. That’s been plain since 2005. But they’re also human beings. They crave love.. respect… conditional freedom… constant adulation… histrionic amounts of attention… non-stop gratification… and unfiltered, slaphappy eroticism."

It concludes with:

"In Season 17, they’ll chase down them all. And the money. Obviously, the money. They don’t want to spend the rest of their lives working like dogs."

Watch the latest episodes of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 at 9 pm ET on FXX and the next day on Hulu.

