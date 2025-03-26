7 best It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia episodes to rewatch

Few sitcoms have lasted as long as It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. The program has built a cult following since its 2005 premiere with its irreverent humor, manic pace, and blatant disregard for boundaries. At its core, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is "The Gang"—five self-absorbed losers who share an Irish pub in South Philadelphia. They're not just bad; they're human disasters.

Charlie (Charlie Day) is the illiterate wild card, Mac (Rob McElhenney) is the wannabe thug with a bad identity crisis, and Dennis (Glenn Howerton) is a self-absorbed narcissist who most likely should be put on a watchlist. Dee (Kaitlin Olson) is hopelessly trying to be loved but set up to fail. And then there is Frank (Danny DeVito), a filthy rich degenerate who stokes all of their worst impulses.

Together, they dive into the most ridiculous and morally bankrupt storylines imaginable—usually leaving destruction in their wake. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia relies on irreverent, no-holds-barred humor. The dialogue is wickedly clever, the performances are over-the-top, and the humor is unapologetic.

It's a show that refuses to take itself seriously, and that's exactly why audiences can't help but return time and again. With so many memorable episodes, it's not easy to choose a few to go back to--but some definitely stand out.

From seasons 1 to 10, these are the best It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia episodes to rewatch

1) Charlie Work (season 10, episode 4)

Charlie Work is the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia episode that finally proves just how much Charlie actually does to keep Paddy’s from falling apart. After years of hearing about Charlie work—rat killing, fixing leaks, dealing with filth—this episode shows him in full crisis mode.

When Charlie learns the health inspector is making a surprise visit, he scrambles to keep the bar up to code. Unfortunately, the Gang has picked this exact moment to pull off a chaotic airline miles scam, involving live chickens and temporarily renaming Paddy’s to “Carmine’s.” What follows is pure, high-stakes mayhem, with Charlie desperately holding everything together.

Fast-paced and wildly entertaining, Charlie Work highlights Charlie’s unexpected competence while still delivering classic It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia absurdity. It's a perfect blend of tension and comedy, proving that when push comes to shove, Charlie might just be the most capable member of the Gang—at least when he's not huffing glue.

2) Charlie and Dee Find Love (season 8, episode 4)

Still from Charlie and Dee find love (Image via FX)

It all starts with a fender bender that leads to a “meet-cute” between Charlie, Dee, and the wealthy Taft siblings, Trevor (Josh Casaubon) and Ruby (Alexandra Daddario).

Charlie and Dee get caught up in their lavish new romances, but Dennis—ever the skeptic—warns they’re being played. Turns out, he’s half right, as Trevor humiliates Dee and Mac, but Ruby is actually genuine. Instead, it’s Charlie who’s been scheming all along, using Ruby to make the waitress jealous. Somehow, in his own messed-up way, it actually works.

Hilarious and chaotic, this episode proves that even when love is in the air, the Gang will always find a way to ruin it.

3) The Gang Tries Desperately to Win an Award (season 9, episode 3)

Still from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Image via FX)

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia thrives on meta humor, and The Gang Tries Desperately to Win an Award is the ultimate example. The episode directly calls out how It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has been overlooked for awards, much like the Gang’s bar, Paddy’s, which has never been nominated for the Annual Bar Association Award. Naturally, they decide to “fix” that.

To win, they try to mimic Sudz, a polished, award-winning bar that serves as a parody of generic, crowd-pleasing sitcoms. Sudz has everything—cheesy pop music, bright aesthetics, and a classic will-they-won’t-they romance. The Gang tries to follow suit, but forcing themselves to be “likable” proves nearly impossible.

With hilarious satire, a brand-new Charlie song, and an oddly touching ending, this episode is It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia at its self-aware best—mocking the system while proving why the show’s cult status is way better than any trophy.

4) Mac's Banging the Waitress (season 4, episode 4)

The episode introduces Project Badass, Mac’s collection of stunt tapes meant to impress Dennis and Charlie. However, when Charlie smashes one, Mac plots revenge in the pettiest way possible—by hooking up with the Waitress.

Charlie, oblivious to Mac’s scheme, becomes obsessed with tracking down the mystery man involved with the Waitress. Meanwhile, Dennis spirals into jealousy, desperate to reclaim his status as Mac and Charlie’s “best friend.” Things escalate in the funniest ways, including a conversation between Mac and the Waitress that sounds way more scandalous than it is.

In classic It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia fashion, everything turns out to be one giant misunderstanding, proving once again that no one in the Gang actually wins. Just pure, absurd mayhem from start to finish.

5) Flowers for Charlie (season 9, episode 8)

Still from Flowers for Charlie (Image via FX)

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia proves it can tackle classic literature in Flowers for Charlie, a hilarious parody of Flowers for Algernon. The episode kicks off with a science experiment—Charlie starts taking pills that supposedly make him a genius.

As he embraces his "higher intellect," the rest of the Gang struggles. Frank mourns the loss of his wild best friend, while Mac, Dennis, and Dee hate being stuck with Charlie.

In true It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia fashion, the experiment turns out to be a sham—the pills are just placebos. Charlie’s moment of brilliance vanishes, bringing everything back to its usual, chaotic state.

Some of the episode’s best moments include Dennis trying to lure a rat with brie and romantic music, and the others nearly blowing up Paddy’s while freeing Dee’s hand from a rat hole with gasoline. Classic Sunny madness wrapped in a literary spoof.

6) The Gang Gets Analyzed (season 8, episode 5)

Stills from The Gang gets Analyzed (Image via FX)

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia delivers comedy gold with The Gang Gets Analyzed, an episode that feels like a bottle episode but isn't quite, thanks to the addition of a new setting and a therapist (Kerri Kenney). It all starts with Dee, who has apparently been seeing a therapist for a while. Following her therapist’s advice, she hosts a dinner to work through some issues with the Gang. Predictably, it quickly goes off the rails.

What starts as a simple gathering turns into a full-blown argument over who should wash the dishes. The chaos escalates so much that they all end up in therapy, bringing the actual dishes with them. Watching each Gang member’s disastrous session is pure It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia brilliance, exposing their deep-seated dysfunction while somehow making it hilarious.

7) Mac Finds His Pride (season 13, episode 10)

Still from Mac finds his pride (Image via FX)

13 seasons in, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia took a huge risk with Mac Finds His Pride, and it paid off brilliantly. When Mac hesitates to join the Pride float that the Gang planned for Paddy’s, Frank takes it upon himself to help him embrace his identity. Naturally, Frank’s methods are wildly inappropriate, leading to some hilarious moments between the two. But then, the episode takes a turn.

Frank realizes Mac needs closure with his father, Luther, so he encourages him to come out to him. That’s when It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia delivers one of its most powerful moments—Mac performs an emotional, beautifully choreographed dance, expressing his struggle between faith and sexuality.

Luther walks out, but Mac keeps dancing. It’s a breathtaking, unexpected moment that elevates It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia beyond comedy, proving the show can do heart-wrenching storytelling just as well as it does absurdity.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has delivered some truly unforgettable episodes over the years. Whether it's the Gang’s ridiculous schemes or surprisingly deep character moments, these episodes prove why the show remains a cult favorite. So, for those looking to relive the chaos, these rewatchable gems are the perfect place to start. The show is currently streaming on Disney+.

