Top 5 Charlie Day movies and shows, including It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Actor Charlie Day is well known for his role in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. His character, Charlie Kelly, is quite eccentric, to say the least, and he is much loved among fans of the show for this very reason. However, while the gang, whose misadventures the show follows, is quite cunning, in comparison to the other members, Charlie is probably the most simple and naive.

It is not easy for a show to release season after season over the course of many years. In order to do so, it has to be able create a definite mark among viewers to keep the legacy going. Fortunately, for fans of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, the show has been able to maintain its popularity from the first season to the latest season 16, which is slated to release on June 7, 2023.

It is interesting to note that Charlie Day is not just one of the actors in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. He is also one of the co-creators of the show. Over the span of his career, Day has explored different roles in the entertainment industry, including producer, director, and writer.

5 movies and TV shows starring Charlie Day that showcase his versatility

1) Third Watch (1999)

Third Watch, featuring Charlie Day, offers viewers a better understanding of the work that police officers, firefighters, and paramedics have to put in every single day. The show is called Third Watch because the personnel in focus work the 3 pm to 11 pm shift. Charlie Day plays the role of Mikey in the show, who is NYPD officer Bosco's brother.

Unlike It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Charlie Day does not feature in a main role, but playing Mikey in the popular show brought the actor considerable recognition, leading him to bigger and better projects as the years progressed.

2) It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005)

The story of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia centers around Charlie, Mac, Dennis, and Dee who have stakes in Paddy's Pub. However, given that all of them exhibit toxic behavior and complex personal issues, they end up getting into hilariously embarrassing and dangerous situations instead of putting any effort to make the bar successful.

Charlie Day does a great job playing the role of Charlie Kelly in the show, who is simultaneously battling many different personal issues, one of them being a history of pica. On several occasions, viewers can see his character indulge in savoring items, including paint and stickers, that are in no way fit for human consumption.

3) Horrible Bosses (2011)

In Horrible Bosses, Jason Bateman, Charlie Day, and Jason Sudeikis work in different fields, but all of them have one thing in common -- toxic bosses. With each passing day, their work lives seem to be getting worse. One day, however, the trio decides to put an end to the abuse and make plans to murder their bosses.

The main highlight of the show is how the three leads work with each other and manage to get the comedic timing just right. As Dale Arbus, Charlie Day plays the role of a frustrated dental assistant working under a boss who keeps making unwarranted advances.

4) Pacific Rim (2013)

There are many things to love about monster movies, and Pacific Rim is no different. In Pacific Rim, Earth is under attack from the Kaijus, and the only thing that can stop it from destroying humankind are robotic war machines. However, as expected, it is not going to be an easy war.

Acting alongside Charlie Hunnam and Idris Elba, Charlie Day plays the role of Dr. Newton "Newt" Geiszler, who is studying the Kaijus. His character is not exactly "hero material," but he knows how to keep it real and inject comedy when the situation calls for it.

5) The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023)

From a video game character to a pop culture icon, Mario has amassed thousands of fans all across the world. Thus, it is not surprising that audiences around the world were intrigued when this title was announced for a movie. To say that it did well in the box office would be an understatement, given that it has now crossed the billion mark.

In this movie, Mario has to find a way to defeat Bowser who wants to conquer the Mushroom Kingdom and has kidnapped his younger brother, Luigi, who is voiced by Charlie Day. A fun watch, this movie is perfect for the whole family.

There is no doubt that Charlie Day fans will always remember him for his role in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, but his career trajectory proves that he is no one-role wonder. It is very likely that the actor will keep exploring exciting new projects in the days to come.

