In the world of the Super Mario RPG remake, there are a lot of chests that hold helpful items that will aid Mario and his companions on their journey. These treasures are usually concealed, making it difficult for players to uncover them without thoroughly inspecting every location.

Three of these treasures can be found in the Mushroom Kingdom region. This guide will show you where to find these chests and how to get them in the Super Mario RPG remake.

Where to find the hidden treasures in Mushroom Kingdom in Super Mario RPG Remake

Location of the first two treasures (Image via Nintendo)

\When you enter the Mushroom Kingdom, head to the item shop. Here, you can find two treasures. The first one is the easiest to find. You will be given this one as part of the tutorial for the Signal Ring. You can head down to the shop's basement and follow the Toad's instructions to get the first chest. The next hidden treasure is also located in this location.

The second hidden treasure is located in this corner of the room (Image via Nintendo)

Once you get the Signal Ring, equip it. Jump on top of the old Toad and wait for him to move to the bottom right corner of the room, as depicted in the image above.

Once in position, you can jump and grab the second hidden treasure. There is one final chest located in the Mushroom Kingdom area of the Super Mario RPG remake.

The last one is hidden in the castle of the Mushroom Kingdom (Image via Nintendo)

The last chest is located in the Castle. Once you are done with the two chests in the item shop, head to Princess Peach's Castle. Keep walking down the hallway till you come across a large door with a ledge above it. Jump on the nearby Toad to reach the top of the ledge. Now, you can jump and claim the final hidden treasure in the Mushroom Kingdom.

Super Mario RPG remake features quite a lot of secrets, including easter eggs from other Nintendo IPs. You can find many of these while exploring the various areas of the game.

