5 best accessories to equip in Super Mario RPG Remake

Accessories are an important part of Super Mario RPG Remake. Each character can equip one, and since you can only equip one at a time, you need to make them count. From the must-have defensive options to items like the Signal Ring that helps you find lost treasures, there are so many great equipment options in this RPG remake classic. However, not all of them are must-haves at all moments.

All the accessories from the original game are still represented, though some have been renamed. If you’re going to be going after the greatest challenges in the post-game, such as Culex 3D, you’re going to want to find and equip these particular options as you play through the later moments of Super Mario RPG Remake.

Which accessories must you find in Super Mario RPG Remake?

1) Quartz Charm

The Quartz Charm is one of the absolute top-tier accessories in Super Mario RPG Remake. It’s found in the same place it was in the original SNES title, and that’s as the reward for overcoming the optional boss Culex.

Perhaps the best defensive accessory in the game, it prevents instant death abilities, cuts incoming damage in half, and grants 50% bonus damage to whoever has it equipped. It’s amazing on any party member, whether Peach to keep your healer safe or Mario to enhance his powerful Ultra Jump.

2) Teamwork Band

The Teamwork Band is one of the accessories found in the post-game of Super Mario RPG Remake. Once you defeat Mario-Style Jinx in the post-game rematch, you’ll unlock this valuable object. If you’re going to battle with the final rematch fights, you’re going to want this equipped on someone in your party.

Especially versus 3D Culex, this is one of the best accessories you can grab. It makes it easier for players to charge up their Triple Move abilities. Considering how powerful some of these are, such as the Clown Car Barrage, you want to be able to use them as often as possible.

3) Enduring Brooch

Another one of the post-game accessories, the Enduring Brooch, drops from Extra-Fancy Bundt & Extra-Fancy Raspberry after winning the rematch. If you plan on fighting Culex 3D, this is a must-have for your healer - in this case Princess Peach. While it doesn’t increase any stats, it has one of the most powerful effects in the game. It would be too strong to find earlier in the game.

This item will prevent someone from dying once per battle. If you combine this with items like the Red Essence, which makes someone invincible for three turns, you can keep party members alive much longer in the face of incredible oncoming damage.

4) Safety Ring

As far as accessories that drop in the main story, the Safety Ring is easily the most useful in terms of how much it can do for players. It is found in the secret room in the Sunken Ship, which is easy enough to find. In the room with the whirlpool and Blooper, just walk behind the barrels, like in the original game. This item gives +5 to Defense and Magic Defense. However, it has one more special use that will make it a must-have.

Whoever equips this accessory is immune to every status ailment in the game. It also grants immunity to most elemental attacks. While enemies that can strip buffs can nullify this, those effects are rare in Super Mario RPG Remake. Safety Ring makes status ailments a thing of the past. Do not skip this item under any circumstances.

5) Attack Scarf

The Attack Scarf is the only one of these accessories that is for a specific character. Since Mario is required to be in the party at all times in Super Mario RPG Remake, you’ll want to have at least one of his exclusive items.

You unlock the Attack Scarf in Super Mario RPG Remake from Chow in Monstro Town. However, you need to use the Super Jump skill and land 30 consecutive jumps in one cast of the skill.

In addition, it also gives Mario +30 Attack, Defense, Magic Attack, Magic Defense, and 30 speed. It might take players a while to master 30 jumps in a row, but if you can, this item is yours.

Super Mario RPG has a wealth of useful accessories that all have a time and place. You can use the EXP Booster to increase your gained experience points, or if you’re hunting hidden boxes, you can use the Signal Ring.