Super Mario RPG Remake's Signal Ring has new location: Where to find, what it does, and more 

One of the most useful items in Super Mario RPG Remake is the Signal Ring. In the original game, however, it comes incredibly late in the game - after defeating Valentina in Nimbus Land. However, this remake has put the important item in a spot much earlier in the game.

That said, you could easily miss it, like the original. It’s a little off the beaten path unless players spend some time exploring in the early hours of the game.

While not a game-breaking item, having it early will prevent a ton of forced backtracking to find hidden items throughout Super Mario RPG Remake. The earlier Signal Ring had to be equipped, but once it is, it genuinely helps players find Surprise Boxes.

Where is the new location of Signal Ring in Super Mario RPG Remake

This is one of the more useful items (Image via Nintendo)

The Signal Ring can be found in Super Mario RPG Remake within the first hour or so. While in the Mushroom Kingdom, you can visit the item shop after meeting Mallow for the first time. He was in the area to purchase something for his grandfather, but Croco stole his Frog Coin in this Nintendo Switch exclusive.

If you go downstairs in this item shop in Super Mario RPG, you’ll see another Toad. Talk to them, and they will instruct you to stand in front of them and jump. Doing this unlocks the Signal Ring.

What does the Signal Ring do in Super Mario RPG Remake

This is just one of the hidden boxes (Image via Nintendo)

You have to equip the Signal Ring in Super Mario RPG Remake, so give it to someone who doesn’t have a useful accessory or when you’re simply exploring an area looking for items. If you’re equipped with the item and you walk into a room, you’ll hear a chime that signifies there’s a hidden item as you explore this wacky RPG.

In addition, you can read on the top of the screen that there’s a hidden item nearby. This is especially helpful since players might not hear the chime. A good spot to test it is to head back to Mushroom Kingdom Castle. After you take the time to get Princess Peach’s “???” item, go back to the main hall.

To get the hidden item and see it in action, jump on top of a Toad’s head and wait for it to walk closer to the door. Jump onto the ledge above the door and jump until you find the Surprise Box - this one contains a Frog Coin, which can be traded for useful items later.

Signal Ring allows players to find Surprise Boxes earlier in the game than the original title allowed for.

Our Super Mario RPG Remake review is coming soon, so stay tuned to Sportskeeda.