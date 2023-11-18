All bosses in Super Mario RPG Remake

Super Mario RPG Remake is currently available for everyone. It was first released in 1996. This ancient title's remake has thoroughly revitalized the veterans of the Super Mario franchise. Besides the fun and adventure associated with Super Mario RPG Remake, there is a wide array of challenges that you need to overcome if you want to beat the game. A big portion of these challenges comes in the form of boss battles, and there are quite a few of them in this remake.

While it won’t be a breeze to go through the entire lineup of bosses in this title, there are new mechanics added to Super Mario RPG that will make combat significantly lightweight. If you are completely new to the Super Mario franchise, you will need to get used to the combat mechanics before engaging the bosses.

In this article, we will walk you through all the bosses you will encounter in Super Mario RPG Remake, including their Health Points (HP), weaknesses, and resistances.

Every boss that you will encounter in Super Mario RPG Remake

All bosses in Chapter 1 of Super Mario RPG Remake

Hammer Bro: This boss will have 50 HP.

Croco: This boss will have 320 HP. It is weak to Fire. It is resistant to Sleep.

Claymorton: This is a Star Holder boss. It will have 480 HP. It is weak to Lightning. It is resistant to Fear, Poison, Sleep, and Mute.

All bosses in Chapter 2 of Super Mario RPG Remake

Belome: This boss will have 500 HP. It is weak to Lightning. It is resistant to Sleep.

Bowyer: This boss will have 720 HP. It is resistant to Fear, Poison, Sleep, and Mute.

All bosses in Chapter 3 of Super Mario RPG Remake

Croco (Second Match): This boss will have 750 HP. It is weak to Fire. It is resistant to Sleep.

Punchinello: This is a Star Holder boss. It will have 1,200 HP. It is resistant to Fear, Poison, Sleep, and Mute.

All bosses in Chapter 4 of Super Mario RPG Remake

Booster: This boss will have 800 HP. It is weak to Jump. It is resistant to Sleep.

Knife Guy: This boss will have 700 HP. It is weak to Fire. It is resistant to Lightning and Sleep.

Grate Guy: This boss will have 900 HP. It is weak to Fire. It is resistant to Lightning and Sleep.

Bundt: This boss will have 900 HP. It is weak to Jump. It is resistant to Fire, Lightning, Ice, Fear, Poison, Mute, and Sleep.

Raspberry: This boss will have 600 HP. It is weak to Jump. It is resistant to Fire, Lightning, Ice, Fear, Poison, and Sleep.

All bosses in Chapter 5 of Super Mario RPG Remake

King Calamari: This boss will have 800 HP. It is weak to Fire. It is resistant to Fear, Poison, Mute, and Sleep.

Johnny: This is a Star Holder boss. It will have 820 HP. It is weak to Fear, Poison, and Mute. It is resistant to Sleep.

Speardovich: It will have 1,500 HP. It is weak to Lightning. It is resistant to Fear, Poison, Sleep, and Mute.

All bosses in Chapter 6 of Super Mario RPG Remake

Culex: It will have 4,096 HP. It is resistant to Fear, Ice, Poison, Sleep, and Mute.

Jinnie: It will have 420 HP. It is weak to Jump and Ice. It is resistant to Fire, Lightning, Fear, Poison, and Mute.

Belome (Second Match): It will have 1,200 HP. It is weak to Lightning. It is resistant to Sleep.

Megasmilax: It will have 1,000 HP. It is weak to Ice. It is resistant to Fear, Poison, Sleep, and Mute.

Birdo: It will have 777 HP. It is resistant to Fire, Fear, Poison, Sleep, and Mute.

Shelly: It will have 500 HP. It is resistant to Fear, Poison, Sleep, and Mute.

Dodo: It will have 800 HP. It is resistant to Sleep. It is resistant to Fire, Fear, Poison, Sleep, and Mute.

Valentina: It will have 2,000 HP. It is resistant to Ice, Fear, Poison, Sleep, and Mute.

Czar Dragon: It will have 1,400 HP. It is weak to Ice. It is resistant to Fire and Sleep.

Zombone: It will have 1,800 HP. It is weak to Jump and Lightning. It is resistant to Ice, Fear, Fire, Poison, Sleep, and Mute.

The following bosses in this chapter will be Star Holders:

Axem Red: It will have 800 HP. It is weak to Ice. It is resistant to Fire, Fear, and Sleep.

Axem Black: It will have 550 HP. It is weak to Lightning. It is resistant to Fear and Sleep.

Axem Yellow: It will have 600 HP. It is weak to Jump. It is resistant to Lightning, Poison, and Sleep.

Axem Green: It will have 450 HP. It is weak to Ice. It is resistant to Sleep and Mute.

Axem Pink: It will have 400 HP. It is weak to Fire. It is resistant to Ice, Sleep, and Mute.

Axem Rangers: It will have 999 HP. It is weak to Lightning. It is resistant to Ice, Sleep, and Mute.

All bosses in Chapter 7 of Super Mario RPG Remake

Manager: It will have 800 HP.

Boomer: It will have 2,000 HP. It is resistant to Fear, Poison, Sleep, and Mute.

Exor: It will have 1,800 HP. It is resistant to Lightning, Fear, Poison, Sleep, and Mute.

Left Eye: It will have 300 HP. It is weak to Jump and Fire. It is resistant to Lightning and Sleep.

Neosquid: It will have 800 HP. It is resistant to Sleep.

Right Eye: It will have 500 HP. It is weak to Jump and Fire. It is resistant to Lightning and Sleep.

Count Down: It will have 2,400 HP. It is weak to Jump and Lightning. It is resistant to Fear, Poison, Sleep, and Mute.

Domino: It will have 900 HP. It is weak to Fire. It is resistant to Sleep and Mute.

Cloaker: It will have 1,200 HP. It is resistant to Fear, Poison, Sleep, and Mute.

Bad Adder: It will have 1,500 HP. It is resistant to Fear, Poison, Sleep, and Mute.

It will have 1,500 HP. It is resistant to Fear, Poison, Sleep, and Mute. Clerk: It will have 500 HP.

Director: It will have 1,000 HP. It is weak to Lightning. It is resistant to Fear, Poison, Sleep, and Mute.

Factory Chief: It will have 1,000 HP. It is weak to Lightning and Ice.

Gunyolk: It will have 1,500 HP. It is weak to Lightning. It is resistant to Fire.

The following bosses in this chapter will be Star Holders:

Smithy: It will have 2,000 HP. It is resistant to Fear, Poison, Sleep, and Mute.

Smithy (Body): It will have 1,000 HP. It is resistant to Fear, Poison, Sleep, and Mute.

Smithy (Treasure Head): It will have 8,000 HP. It will be weak to Fire. It is resistant to Fear, Lightning, Poison, Sleep, and Mute.

Smithy (Head): It will have 8,000 HP. It is resistant to Fear, Poison, Sleep, and Mute.

Smithy (Magic Head): It will have 8,000 HP. It is resistant to Fear, Poison, Fire, Lightning, Ice, Sleep, and Mute.

Smithy (Mask Head): It will have 8,000 HP. It is weak to Ice. It is resistant to Fear, Jump, Fire, Poison, Lightning, Sleep, and Mute.

Smithy (Tank Head): It will have 8,000 HP. It is weak to Lightning. It is resistant to Fear, Poison, Sleep, and Mute.

Secret Bosses in Super Mario RPG Remake

Culex: It will have 4,096 HP. It is resistant to Fear, Poison, Ice, Sleep, and Mute.

Jinx

All post-game boss rematches in Super Mario RPG Remake

Scratchy-Throat Belome

Leveled-Up Punchinello

Engine 023 Booster

Extra-Fancy Bundt and Extra-Fancy Raspberry

Duel-Ready Johnny

Culex 3D

You can activate post-game boss rematches after completing the main storyline of this title.