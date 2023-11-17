Super Mario RPG Remake tadpole songs: Locations, notes, rewards, and more

As you explore Super Mario RPG Remake, you’ll find Tadpole Pond and a series of tadpole songs with it. These songs unlock as you progress through the game, and you can’t perform them until you’ve unlocked them. This prevents you from accessing the various powerful items that await at the pond. However, if you pay attention, you’ll see hints that lead to what you’re supposed to do for the composer, Toadofsky.

He’ll ask you to play a series of songs by jumping on the backs of tadpoles. Each line on the screen will be similar to sheet music, so for gamers familiar with how it works, it becomes just a little easier to manage.

What are the tadpole songs, and when do they unlock in Super Mario RPG Remake?

Now that this classic RPG remake is out, you can explore the Mushroom Kingdom and beyond. After arriving at Tadpole Pond in Super Mario RPG Remake, the tadpole songs unlock, and you’ll come across Frogfucius. After the conversation, you can head to another section of the map, Melody Bay.

Toadofsky, a legendary composer, feels like he’s in a bit of a slump, and it’s up to you to help him compose some music. Each time you do, he’ll give you a new card, which unlocks items to purchase with Coins.

When you get to the water, you’ll see a tadpole swimming up and down across some bars and lines for sheet music. Each space and then line counts as a specific note. Going from the top gap down, it is as follows:

1: Mi

2: Re

3: Do

4: Ti

5: La

6: So

7: Fa

Frog Sage's Suite #18 tadpole song in SMRPG Remake (Image via mlane_otta/YouTube)

If you talk to one of the tadpoles, he’ll give you the hint for the first tadpole song in Super Mario RPG Remake, Frog Sage’s Suite #18:

So

La

Mi

Re

Do

Re

Do

Re

Moleville Blues tadpole song in SMRPG (Image via YouTube)

This gives you the Alto Card in Super Mario RPG Remake. The next song, Moleville Blues, won’t unlock until you save Dyna and Mite in the Moleville Mines. Come back to the Tadpole Pond, and play the following notes for the song:

Mi

Do

So

Do

Re

La

Ti

Do

Monstro Town Star Song tadpole song in SMRPG (Image via YouTube)

This will unlock the Tenor Card in Super Mario RPG Remake, granting you even more items to purchase with your Coins. The final regular song is the Monstro Town Star Song, which unlocks after meeting Monstermama. This is one of the wacky things to occur in the game. Interact with them and listen to the star song upstairs, in Monstro Town. Then you’re free to return and complete the final normal tadpole song:

La

Ti

Do

Re

So

Do

Re

Mi

This will grant you the Soprano card. However, Toadofsky needs one more thing for his song to be complete. He’ll ask you to make something up; at this point, it doesn’t matter what you choose.

What rewards unlock for each card in Super Mario RPG Remake?

Leave Frogfucius and head to the Juice Bar (Image via Nintendo)

Once you start unlocking cards, you can go to the Juice Bar in Tadpole Pond. Each card opens a new set of items you can purchase with Coins. Below is the list of what you can unlock in the game after completing each tadpole song:

Alto Card Items

Froggie Drink: 14 Coins

Elixir: 38 Coins

Tenor Card Items

Froggie Drink: 12 Coins

Elixir: 36 Coins

Megalixir: 90 Coins

Soprano Card Items

Froggie Drink: 8 Coins

Elixir: 24 Coins

Megalixir: 60 Coins

Croaka Cola: 200 Coins

Super Mario RPG Remake is now available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. Our review is forthcoming, but there are some changes to be aware of. A good example is the new location of the Signal Ring.