The Amazing World of Gumball season 7 is officially coming to Hulu with new episodes and familiar faces

The Amazing World of Gumball season 7 is finally happening. The seventh season of the highly anticipated animated sitcom is set to arrive after an almost seven-year wait.

A teaser for The Amazing World of Gumball season 7 was also released on YouTube on May 19, 2025, featuring familiar faces. Among those depicted in the video were Gumball and Darwin, who were late for school by "about seven years."

An official synopsis for The Amazing World of Gumball season 7 was shared along with the show's synopsis, which read:

"Welcome back to Elmore, where the laws of reality are a joke, and family life is anything but ordinary. Whether he’s battling an evil fast food empire, facing off against a sentient AI in love with his mom, or trying to stop Banana Joe from wearing pants— Gumball drags Darwin, Anais, and the rest of Elmore along for the ride. With even wilder stories, bigger twists, and surreal humor, they had to rename it."

The show's description also came with the news of its new home on Hulu.

"The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball. Streaming soon on Hulu and with #HuluOnDisneyPlus"

Hulu announces The Amazing World of Gumball season 7

In an exciting turn of events, Hulu released a teaser for The Amazing World of Gumball season 7 on May 19, 2025. The approximately one-minute video sent the show's fans into a frenzy because they had been waiting for nearly seven years for an update on the show.

That said, Hulu's announcement of the show's renewal included news of several popular characters returning in the latest installment. Some of the characters returning in The Amazing World of Gumball season 7 include Gumball, Darwin, Anais, Nicole, and Richard. Additionally, other characters from the fictional city of Elmore are also set to return.

According to an article published by Decider on May 19, 2025, Ben Bocquelet, creator and showrunner of The Amazing World of Gumball, in a joint statement with executive producer Matt Layzell and director Erik Fountain, said:

“What an amazing opportunity to play with these characters again! Fans can look forward to plenty more antics and misadventures in Elmore because Gumball and Darwin haven’t grown up much since we last saw them…we haven’t either.”

Why did Hulu change the name for The Amazing World of Gumball season 7?

Season 7 of The Amazing World of Gumball is set to arrive on Hulu and will pick up from where it left off in season 6. However, as audiences were recently informed, the show's upcoming installment will be referred to by a different name.

The Amazing World of Gumball season 7 will henceforth be called The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball. While Hulu hasn't explained the reason for the name change, it is possible that this is part of a rebranding effort.

The show has been dormant for quite some time, so it is only fair that it is reintroduced in a fresh packaging. Additionally, the show previously aired on Cartoon Network. With its new home on Hulu, it is only natural for the streaming service to want to make some changes. In that case, giving it a new name doesn't seem like a bad idea.

