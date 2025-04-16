5 big revelations from The Diamond Heist on Netflix

The Diamond Heist, a thrilling Netflix docuseries, explores the bold 2000 Millennium Dome heist attempt. Released on April 16, 2025, it reveals how a London gang targeted to rob £350 million (equivalent to approximately $860 million in 2025) worth of diamonds.

Ad

Directed by Jesse Vile, the series has three episodes. It is based on a true story — the attempted theft of the Millennium Star diamond, among others, from the Millennium Dome in Greenwich.

The Diamond Heist follows the group of criminals, their detailed plan, and how the police uncovered and stopped the crime. It uses interviews, reenactments, and real footage to explain how close the heist came to success.

Enjoy Apple TV+'s thought provoking new show HERE

5 key details related to the case featured in Netflix's The Diamond Heist

1) The gang's bulldozer and speedboat plan

Ad

Trending

The Diamond Heist is exclusive to Netflix (Image via Netflix)

The gang, led by Raymond Betson and Lee Wenham, planned to rob £350 million (approx. $860 million in 2025) worth of diamonds, among which was the Millennium Star diamond, using a stolen JCB bulldozer. On November 7, 2000, they aimed to crash into the Dome in broad daylight, grab the jewels, and escape on a speedboat waiting on the Thames.

Ad

William Cockram, Raymond Betson, and Aldo Ciarrocchi scouted the Dome for months, filming the exhibit. The plan, inspired by prior robberies, relied on speed and shock. In their confidence, they overlooked police surveillance, which tracked their every move. The series shows their bold strategy through reenactments and Wenham’s interviews.

2) Police knew of the plan months in advance

The Diamond Heist shows how police stopped the heist (Image via Unsplash)

The Flying Squad, led by Detective Superintendent Jon Shatford, began surveilling the gang in early 2000 after a failed robbery in Aylesford, Kent. Tipped off by informants, police linked Betson and Wenham to the Dome plot. They monitored meetings at a Kent farm and the Dome visits, using CCTV and wiretaps.

Ad

By November 7, 2000, officers replaced the real diamonds with replicas and deployed 200 police, including armed units, for a sting operation aimed at capturing the robbers. The series details this surveillance through police interviews, showing how the gang’s audacity was matched meticulously by the law enforcement.

3) Key criminals and their motives

Lee Wenham, as shown in The Diamond Heist (Image via Netflix)

Raymond Betson, a seasoned criminal, led the gang, along with William Cockram. Aldo Ciarrocchi handled logistics, while Kevin Meredith managed the speedboat. Terry Millman, Robert Adams, and Lee Wenham provided support. Wenham, driven by his criminal family background, sought wealth and respect. Betson aimed for a final big score.

Ad

The series includes interviews with Wenham and police, revealing personal motives. Wenham’s daughters, unaware of his crimes, share their shock. The Flying Squad aimed to catch the gang in the act, highlighting the clash between ambition and law enforcement.

4) Arrests and sentences in 2002

Lee Wenham served 4 of his 9 years of jail time (Image via Unsplash)

On November 7, 2000, police arrested seven gang members, including Betson, Wenham, and Ciarrocchi, as they entered the Dome. The 2002 trial at the Old Bailey convicted Betson, Cockram, Ciarrocchi, and Adams of conspiracy to rob, sentencing them to prison for 18 years (reduced to 15 years), 18 years (reduced to 15 years), 15 years (reduced to 12 years), and 15 years, respectively.

Ad

Wenham was convicted of conspiracy to steal after pleading guilty and was sentenced to four years in prison. Meredith was also convicted of conspiracy to steal after being acquitted of conspiracy to rob and received a prison sentence of five years. Millman passed away from cancer before the trial.

The court praised the Flying Squad’s operation, noting the heist’s impossibility due to the tight surveillance. The series shows trial footage and police evidence, like intercepted calls, emphasizing the sting’s success.

Ad

5) Where the gang is today

(Image via Unsplash/@Tim Marshall)

Lee Wenham, now 57, co-authored A Diamond Geezer: The Story Behind Britain's Biggest Robbery, which is set to be released in 2025 and appears in The Diamond Heist, reflecting on his crimes.

Ad

Raymond Betson, after his release, was jailed again in 2014 following a botched attempt at raiding a security depot. Aldo Ciarrocchi and William Cockram have kept low profiles post-release. Kevin Meredith, who handled the speedboat, has not resurfaced publicly.

The series notes Wenham’s attempt to rebuild his life, while police like Jon Shatford retired. The Flying Squad’s tactics remain a benchmark for sting operations. The docuseries contrasts the gang’s past ambitions with their quieter lives today.

Ad

Stay tuned for more news and updates, and watch The Diamond Heist on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arvind Singh Arvind Singh covers anime and pop culture at Sportskeeda, with a knack for capturing the essence of entertainment through his words. Although he graduated with a BSc in Transportation Technology, his interest in pop culture was ingrained in him from a young age. Witnessing Michael Jackson’s live concert on TV at just 4 years old ignited a lifelong admiration for diverse music and storytelling.



Arvind’s experience includes over a year as an Anime Writer for Sportskeeda, alongside contributions to GameRant’s anime division. He also held a position as a UK Custom Export Executive at Aquatic Freights Pvt. Ltd before delving into the world of journalistic writing. He is dedicated to ethical and relevant reporting through his meticulous sourcing of facts, ensuring he only conveys accurate information devoid of any bias.



In his leisure time, Arvind enjoys listening to rock music, writing poetry, and playing adventure video games. He admires the charisma of icons like Shahrukh Khan, the eloquence of Matthew McConaughey, and the smooth yet powerful vocals of Chester Bennington. Writing is an integral part of his life, and when it comes to expressing his interest and putting a whole scene into words, he could do it all day. Know More