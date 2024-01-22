7 heist series to watch if you like Berlin

Berlin, the latest spin-off from the Money Heist universe, has captivated audiences with its action-packed narrative filled with romance and drama. Money Heist: Berlin or La casa de papel: Berlín in Spanish, is a Spanish television series created by Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato exclusively for Netflix.

Berlin is a fictional character in both Money Heist and its prequel. The eight-episode series premiered on Netflix on December 29, 2023. For fans craving more thrilling heist stories, here are seven television series that should be on your watchlist after you've binged on Berlin.

Kaleidoscope and 6 other series like Berlin

1. Sky Rojo (Netflix)

Hailing from the same creators, Sky Rojo offers a survival thriller with a similar interesting plot. While not a traditional heist series, its engaging narrative follows three prostitutes on the run from their sinister pimp, Romeo, creating chaos and excitement.

With three seasons that concluded in 2023, Sky Rojo, starring Lali Espósito, Yany Prado, and Verónica Sánchez, delivers an intense and unpredictable viewing experience.

2. Lupin (Netflix)

A French heist thriller, Lupin draws inspiration from Maurice Leblanc's Arsène Lupin. Set in modern France, the series revolves around Assane Diop, a professional thief seeking revenge for his father's false accusation.

With a well-written plot, including intricate heists, diverse characters, and forbidden romance. Omar Sy leads the cast, delivering a captivating performance alongside Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Soufiane Guerrab, and Etan Simon.

3. Prison Break (Hulu & Rent on Prime Video)

Prison Break, despite its initial differences, shares common ground with Berlin. The Fox series centers on two brothers, with one wrongly condemned to death row and the other orchestrating a daring prison escape to free them both.

Running for five seasons, Prison Break, starring Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell, delivers suspense and intricate plot twists.

4. Kaleidoscope (Netflix)

Kaleidoscope, another Netflix heist thriller, offers a unique twist—episodes can be watched in any order. Loosely based on real events, this series follows Giancarlo Esposito’s Leo, a complex main character leading a group of thieves in an attempt to steal billions of dollars.

With intricate plots and a diverse ensemble cast, Kaleidoscope is a must-watch for heist enthusiasts.

5. Everybody Loves Diamonds (Prime Video)

Directed by Gianluca Maria Tavarelli, Everybody Loves Diamonds boasts an ensemble cast and a significant heist. This Prime Video series is based on the real Antwerp diamond heist of 2003.

Centered around a petty criminal planning a multimillion-dollar gem theft, Everybody Loves Diamonds, starring Kim Rossi Stuart, Synnøve Macody Lund, and Rupert Everett, delivers a gripping narrative inspired by true events.

6. Money Heist: Korea (Netflix)

Netflix's Money Heist: Korea pays homage to the original series with a familiar premise. Set in a unified Korea in 2025, the story follows Tokyo (Jeon Jong-seo), a character disillusioned with life, her encounter with The Professor (Yoo Ji-tae), and navigating the aftermath of cultural and political upheavals.

With echoes of the original Money Heist, this Korean adaptation provides a nostalgic yet fresh experience.

7. Money Heist (Netflix)

The series that started it all, Money Heist, or La Casa de Papel, remains a pinnacle in the heist thriller genre. With a global fanbase, the Netflix hit follows a diverse crew of thieves led by ‘The Professor’ (Álvaro Morte) as they execute an ambitious heist at the Royal Mint of Spain.

Delivering intense storytelling and relatable characters, Money Heist, created by Álex Pina, is a must-watch for lovers of the heist genre.

About Berlin

Functioning as a prequel to the immensely popular series Money Heist, the show delves into the life of Pedro Alonso’s Andrés de Fonollosa, a.k.a. Berlin, before the events portrayed in seasons 1 and 2 of the original series.

He is depicted as a terminally ill grand larcenist, jewel thief, and cracksman, serving as the Professor's second-in-command and also his brother in the original series.

In the prequel's premise, set many years before Money Heist, Berlin masterminds another heist, stealing €44 million in jewels and framing the individual responsible for its security.

At this time, he leads a criminal gang consisting of Keila (Michelle Jenner), Damián (Tristán Ulloa), Cameron (Begoña Vargas), Bruce (Joel Sánchez), and Roi (Julio Peña Fernández).

The series unfolds primarily in Paris, introducing complications when Berlin unexpectedly falls in love with the wife of the individual targeted for framing.