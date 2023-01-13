Sky Rojo season 3 release date, air time, and more

The third season of Netflix's Spanish series, Sky Rojo, is expected to air on the streaming platform on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 3 am ET. The series tells the story of three prostitutes who try to break free from the clutches of their pimp as they escape with his money.

The upcoming third and final installment is set six months after the events depicted in the last season. Viewers can look forward to an eventful season as the show heads to a conclusion.

The show features Verónica Sánchez, Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Asier Etxeandia, and many others in key roles. Sky Rojo is helmed by Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato.

Sky Rojo season 3 on Netflix: The past could catch up with the three women

Netflix dropped the official trailer for Sky Rojo season 3 on January 3, 2023, and it offers a peek into the numerous pivotal events set to unfold in the upcoming installment. It opens with the three women continuing their journey after they stole four million euros from their pimp.

As they seem to be enjoying their newfound freedom, they soon realize that the past is catching up to them. One of the scenes shows the women chilling on a boat when two hitmen arrive, causing absolute mayhem.

Overall, the trailer maintains a gripping tone that fans of the show would be familiar with. It clearly establishes the plot without giving away any major spoilers.

Along with the trailer, Netflix also shared the official description for the new season on their YouTube channel which reads:

''After escaping with four million euros from their pimp, Coral (Verónica Sánchez), Wendy (Lali Espósito) and Gina (Yany Prado) begin to look forward to the possibility of a new life in a remote fishing village. Far from Romeo (Asier Etxeandia) and Moisés’ (Miguel Ángel Silvestre) need for revenge.''

The synopsis further reads:

''When, one peaceful day of sea fishing, far away from all the pain they suffered, they see the two hitmen appear again on the horizon, on the high seas, they understand at a glance that their victory is only a partial triumph. You can resurrect. You can change your life, but you cannot forget where you came from. Because the day you do, the past appears again at your door.''

Based on the synopsis and trailer, fans can expect another thrilling season replete with action and drama as the three women's struggle for survival continues. The third season is expected to have a total of eight episodes, all of which will be released on January 13, 2023.

A quick look at Sky Rojo season 3 cast and crew

Sky Rojo stars Verónica Sánchez in one of the lead roles as Coral. Sanchez has been brilliant throughout the first two seasons and continues to impress in the third season's trailer. Apart from Sky Rojo, she's known for her appearances in Las 13 rosas, Los 2 lados de la cama, and many more.

Starring alongside Sanchez are actors like Lali Espósito as Wendy, Yany Prado as Gina, and many more in pivotal supporting roles. Co-creator Alex Pina is best known for his work on Money Heist.

Don't forget to watch Sky Rojo season 3 on Netflix on Friday, January 13, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes