Is Netflix Berlin sequel of Money Heist? Plot explored 

Berlin, which premiered on Netflix on December 29, 2023, has piqued the curiosity of fans with its layered characters and engaging narrative. The Money Heist prequel features Pedro Alonso as the ruthless yet lovable titular character and centers on his attempts at executing the ‘most extraordinary heist of his career.’

The cast also includes Tristán Ulloa as Damian, Michelle Jenner as Keila, Begoña Vargas as Cameron, Julio Peña Fernández as Roi, and Joel Sánchez as Bruce.

Produced by Vancouver Media, the series is the brainchild of creators Alex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato. According to Lobato, the prequel is ‘lighter and more comedic’ than the parent show.

In an interview with Deadline, Lobato said:

“We had just come from other projects that were a bit darker, with more tension, more violence. We wanted to make something bright, very comfortable and heartwarming as well as being a lot of fun, just needed to open up to Paris, that beauty, that air, that light.”

What is Netflix Berlin about?

Berlin, one of the most ambitious series from Spain, is out on Netflix. The show, a prequel to the global sensation Money Heist, is set in an ‘undefined past’ before the events of the parent show.

It re-introduces the audience to Andrés de Fonollosa/Berlin, the Professor’s unpredictable yet sophisticated brother, and explores the events that transpire when he decides to steal jewels worth €44 million.

As per Netflix, the official synopsis reads:

“During his glory days, Berlin and a gang assembled in Paris for one of his greatest plans ever: stealing 44 million euros' worth of jewels in one night.”

The show, shot in Madrid and Paris, features more characters and locations than Money Heist. Moreover, it has a more cinematic look and feel than the Úrsula Corberó and Álvaro Morte-led series.

Is Netflix Berlin sequel to Money Heist?

Berlin, one of the popular characters from Money Heist, is a cruel and manipulative psychopath who manipulates those around him with his violent tactics. However, he emerged as a crowd favorite when he sacrificed himself to protect his team.

The series is a prequel to Money Heist that takes a closer look at this layered character’s ‘golden age’. Pedro Alonso recently told CNN that the show will feature a heavy dose of romance.

He added:

“Berlin is a guy who, at first, really surprised me. They’d say to me, the character’s cold, right? And I thought, cold? Then, I realized he is a volcano, and nothing is more volcanic than romantic love.”

Interestingly, contrary to perception, the show is not a sequel to Money Heist as it takes place before the events of the parent show.

Will there be Berlin season 2?

The titular character’s take on love was one of the biggest highlights of Berlin. He was romantically involved with Camille but their relationship ended on an unpleasant note when she apparently informed the cops about his plans.

This forces the protagonist and Damian to disappear from the scene after deleting all evidence. In the final moments show, Inspector Raquell vowed to catch him red-handed, hinting that the story wasn’t over.

However, Netflix has not yet confirmed a renewal of the show for a second season.

The initial response to the series has been mixed, with some reviewers feeling that it doesn’t meet the standards set by Money Heist. This doesn’t bode well for the series’ future. However, the fate of season 2 will ultimately depend on the audience’s response and the viewership numbers.

All eight episodes of Berlin were released on Netflix on December 29, 2023.