Money Heist: Berlin - Complete list of cast in the spin-off

In Money Heist: Berlin, the story takes a turn to explore the mysterious character's past adventures. Pedro Alonso, who nailed his role as Berlin in the original series, is the main character in this prequel.

The golden age of Berlin unfolds before fans' eyes, offering an exciting adventure through white-collar crimes, suspense, globetrotting, love, and surprising laughs. With scenes shot in Paris and Madrid, the show promises a visual treat.

The new show on Netflix is a must-watch for fans who want to dive into Berlin and his crew's adventures. Besides the exciting story, the documentary Money Heist: The Phenomenon gives you an inside look at the worldwide sensation.

Exploring the cast of Money Heist: Berlin

Fans must get ready to dive into the exciting beginning of the Money Heist saga with the spin-off Money Heist: Berlin.

Here is a complete list of all the cast members of Money Heist: Berlin -

Pedro Alonso as Berlin:

Pedro Alonso is back as Berlin, showing off his captivating arrogance and wit that made fans fall in love with him in Money Heist. People can't wait to see him dive deeper into Berlin's character and reveal more about him.

Tristán Ulloa as Damián:

Tristán Ulloa plays Damián, Berlin's trusted friend and a kind-hearted teacher. His character brings both innovative ideas and heartfelt emotions to the story of Money Heist: Berlin.

Begoña Vargas as Cameron:

Begoña Vargas plays Cameron, a wild card living on the edge. Cameron's unpredictable personality adds a thrilling twist, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

Michelle Jenner as Keila:

Michelle Jenner plays the role of Keila (Image via Netflix)

Michelle Jenner joins the gang as Keila, a cybersecurity genius. Her skills bring some serious excitement to Money Heist: Berlin's crew, and she's going to play a significant role in this epic heist.

Julio Peña as Roi:

Julio Peña plays Roi, a skilled locksmith always by Berlin's side. Roi's expertise and loyalty will be handy during Money Heist: Berlin.

Joel Sánchez as Bruce:

Joel Sánchez takes on the role of Bruce, a character who knows his way around gadgets and weapons. Bruce's tech skills will be super important as the crew tackles all the challenges of their project.

Itziar Ituño as Raquel Murillo:

Itziar Ituño is playing Raquel Murillo again (Image via Netflix)

Itziar Ituño is back as Raquel Murillo in the spin-off, which links it to the original show. Having Raquel there creates a sense of continuity and familiarity, connecting the two storylines.

Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra:

Najwa Nimri is back as Alicia Sierra, the actress we know from Money Heist. With Sierra's return, the show will effortlessly blend the past and present, bringing an exciting and interconnected plot to Money Heist: Berlin.

Clara Alvarado as Ariadna:

Clara Alvarado is back as Ariadna, Berlin's girlfriend from the first series. Digging into Berlin's love life gives it some emotional weight, and Alvarado's performance will bring a lot of nuance to their complicated relationship.

Who is Berlin's voice in Money Heist?

Pedro Alonso, the Spanish actor, brings Berlin to life in the Money Heist series with his portrayal. His voice is inseparable from Berlin's confidence and intriguing personality. In Money Heist: Berlin, Alonso's voice will be crucial in getting viewers hooked on the character's lore.

Who is Berlin's girlfriend in Money Heist? Is Ariadna in love with him?

Berlin becomes involved with Ariadna Casscales (Image via Netflix)

In Money Heist, Berlin (played by Pedro Alonso) gets involved romantically with Ariadna Cascales, one of the hostages at the Royal Mint heist. Berlin wants to marry her, but Ariadna admits she's only interested in surviving and getting a share of the heist's spoils.

Their relationship gets even more intense when Berlin sacrifices himself in the final moments of part 2. He holds Ariadna back while others run away from the police, showing how much he cares for her.

This emotional sacrifice adds complexity to their relationship and makes viewers wonder if Ariadna's feelings are genuine amidst the chaotic heist.

Tune in to Netflix for Money Heist: Berlin. The first season is set to premiere on December 29, 2023, featuring all eight episodes for a thrilling binge-watching experience.