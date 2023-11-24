Money Heist spin-off Berlin season 1 release date, cast, and everything we know so far

The most anticipated spin-off, Berlin season 1, after finally being greenlit, is now making its way to the fans who deeply adored the original Money Heist (Spanish: La casa de papel). The news about the spin-off being confirmed was made public during an event that was held at Palacio Vistalegre in the south of Madrid, where Pedro Alonso, the actor to play Berlin, revealed a spin-off to arrive in 2023.

Berlin season 1 will be released on December 29, 2023, comprising eight episodes in total. However, it is yet to be revealed whether the episodes are going to be released in a weekly format or if Netflix is going to drop them all at once.

Given the hype surrounding the grand larcenist’s return in his own spin-off series, the anticipation grows for fresh heists, unexpected turns, and the charisma that defines Pedro Alonso.

Berlin season 1 is coming to Netflix on December 29, 2023

No major spoilers regarding Berlin season 1 have been disclosed so far. However, it has been stated that the spin-off will primarily revolve around the eponymous character, Berlin, originally named Andrés de Fonollosa. The creators of Money Heist, Álex Pina, and Esther Martínez Lobato, were extremely excited about this new project.

They deemed a prequel would effectively showcase the character of Berlin in his prime, engraving his charming personality and prowess through a new lens:

“We simply loved the idea of introducing a new gang around Berlin in a completely different emotional state.”

The filming for Berlin season 1 began in Paris on October 3, 2022, and later took place in several other locations, including Madrid and French capitals, over the course of several weeks.

Álex Pina, Esther Martínez Lobato, David Oliva, and David Berrocal co-wrote the first eight episodes of Berlin season 1. Barrocal also serves as one of the directors besides Albert Pintó and Geoffrey Cowper.

Berlin season 1 cast members

As the showrunners revealed, Berlin season 1 will see a whole new team alongside Berlin, who have never been even mentioned in the original series. As the spin-off would take a dive into the past, it was expected that Tatiana (played by Diana Gómez) and a few other characters who have been showcased in the flashback scenes of Money Heist might make an appearance.

However, given the lineup, it can be expected that the spin-off unfolds even earlier than the events depicted in the original series. Michelle Jenner will be taking on the role of Kelia, who is described as an electronics specialist in Berlin’s team.

Michelle is one of the well-acclaimed Spanish actresses known for playing Sara in Los hombres de Paco and is also known for dubbing Hermione Granger for the Harry Potter franchise in Spain’s Spanish dub.

Tristán Ulloa will be playing Damián and is described as a philanthropic professor and Berlin’s confidant. Damian’s character is expected to somewhat fill in the absence of Professor (played by Álvaro Morte) in the spin-off. Tristán became widely popular after being cast in Netflix’s Warrior Nun as Father Vincent.

Begoña Vargas will play the role of Cameron, and the description of her character is yet to be revealed. Begoña is popularly known for playing Andrea in Boca Norte and Verónica de García in Alta mar.

Julio Peña Fernández, the well-acclaimed Spanish actor known for playing Manuel Gutiérrez Quemola in Bia, a Disney Channel original series, will be portraying the role of Roi, whose character description is also yet to be revealed.

Lastly, Joel Sánchez will be making his acting debut in the spin-off as Bruce, who is described as a relentless man of action.

Additional information for Berlin season 1 will be revealed in time, including the supporting cast, plot, series renewal, and more. Stay tuned for more news and updates as 2023 progresses