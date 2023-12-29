What time does Berlin come out on Netflix? Release date and time for all regions

The spin-off series Berlin is set in the Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) universe. It delves into the backstory of the character Berlin, who was portrayed by Pedro Alonso. This series was created by Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato and explores Berlin's life before his terminal diagnosis, in addition to his involvement in the Royal Mint of Spain heist.

Berlin will premiere on Friday, December 29, 2023, on Netflix at 3:00 AM ET. The spin-off will consist of eight episodes, all of which will be released together. Therefore, viewers don't have to wait for a scheduled release of the show's episodes.

Berlin: Release date and time for all regions

Below is the release schedule for all the episodes of the prequel series:

Pacific Time (PT) - USA & Canada: December 29, 12:00 AM

December 29, 12:00 AM Mountain Time (MT) - USA & Canada: December 29, 1:00 AM

December 29, 1:00 AM Central Time (CT) - USA & Canada : December 29, 2:00 AM

: December 29, 2:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) - USA & Canada: December 29, 3:00 AM

December 29, 3:00 AM Atlantic Time (AT) - Canada: December 29, 4:00 AM

December 29, 4:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): December 29, 8:00 AM

December 29, 8:00 AM Central European Time (CET): December 29, 9:00 AM

December 29, 9:00 AM Eastern European Time (EET): December 29, 10:00 AM

December 29, 10:00 AM India Standard Time (IST): December 29,1:30 PM

December 29,1:30 PM China Standard Time (CST): December 29, 4:00 PM

December 29, 4:00 PM Japan Standard Time (JST): December 29, 5:00 PM

December 29, 5:00 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): December 29, 6:00 PM

What is the Money Heist spin-off series about?

The series highlights a period in the Money Heist's famed character, Berlin's life where he orchestrates extraordinary heists across Europe. This time is described as his golden age. Furthermore, the show promises a blend of white-collar crimes, tension, travel, romance, and notably, humor, thereby offering a new perspective on the character.

As revealed by Pina and Alonso, the show's creator and actor, at a Netflix global event, the series is about:

"…a trip through the golden age of the character when he robbed around Europe crazy in love. Essentially, it’s a series full of white-collar crimes, tension, travel, romance, and, most interestingly, a sense of humor."

The plot revolves around Berlin preparing for an audacious heist to steal $44 million worth of jewels. To accomplish this, he assembles a team of skilled criminals, which includes Keila, Damián, Cameron, Roi, and Bruce. All of the characters contribute to the mission with their distinct skills.

“During his glory days, Berlin and a gang assembled in Paris for one of his greatest plans ever: stealing 44 million euros’ worth of jewels in one night," the official synopsis reads.

Who stars in the prequel of Money Heist?

As per IMDb, below is the main cast of the show:

1) Pedro Alonso as Berlin: Andres de Fonollosa is a grand larcenist, skilled cracksman, and con artist. He is highly sophisticated, manipulative, and always ahead of the law, known for his charm and intelligence.

2) Tristán Ulloa as Damián: Damián is Berlin's close confidant and right-hand man.

3) Michelle Jenner as Keila: Keila is the group's electronics specialist and a cybersecurity pro. She is known for her exceptional engineering skills and being pathologically shy.

4) Begoña Vargas as Cameron: As described in the show's promos, Cameron is the group's femme fatale as she is always full of energy.

5) Julio Peña as Roi: Roi is good with breaking locks and often gets arrested. Moreover, he looks up to Berlin as a father figure.

6) Joel Sánchez as Bruce: Bruce is the fun guy of the gang, and is skilled in handling everything from weapons to mobile cranes.

7) Itziar Ituño as Raquel Murillo: Raquel, a returning character from Money Heist, is an inspector at the National Police Corps. She is dedicated to her job and determined to bring down Berlin and his gang.

8) Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra: Alicia Sierra is a gritty and manipulative cop, known for her ruthless methods to break criminals.

The prequel series of Money Heist will be available to watch on Netflix.