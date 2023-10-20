Everybody Loves Diamonds season 1 review: A thrilling Money Heist Italian alternative 

Everybody Loves Diamonds, season 1 presents an enthralling tale, showcasing the infamous Antwerp diamond heist of 2003 masterminded by a pack of minor Italian crooks. This drama series premiered on Amazon Prime Video on October 13, 2023, and brings forth a daring pursuit for priceless diamonds through grand larcenies.

Amidst mixed re­views of the­ show, fans have been a­nxiously awaiting news of a possible second season. However, Amazon has not made any plans for a follow-up, leaving the fans hanging. The­ uncertainty of the fate of a second sea­son runs in parallel to the ­perilous adventures portrayed in the series.

A review of Everybody Loves Diamonds: An intriguing heist saga infused with pacing pitfalls

Expand Tweet

The show kick-starts with the preliminary plans and introduction of the heist crew in episode 1, titled A Near-Perfect Plan. The story unfolds in a well-structured narrative that uncovers the heist plan and the issues it faces while taking place. However, the second episode starts a trend of more flashbacks featuring incidents that happened in the days and months before the heist.

However, this shift provides the necessary backstory but is somewhat disadvantageous to the flow as it contributes to a lagging narrative in middle episodes laden with elaborate flashbacks. At first, the series embraces chic storytelling devices like quick edits, glossy split screens, and acute playing toki doki, which is an exciting enhancement of visual appeal.

Expand Tweet

However, as the show Everybody Loves Diamonds progressed, it changed to a simpler vision of weaving between various moments that involved leaping from one past-or-present episode to another that could be instructive but not excruciatingly . Such a transition may cause some audiences who enjoyed the stylish narrative approach during the first part to disengage.

The series of events for the heist make up the compelling drama with well-placed twists despite a few pacing hiccups. The suspense of Inspector Mertens getting closer to the truth and the implied betrayal within the heist crew was an intriguing added element that increased tension. And in the last episode, especially, there are surprise turns of events that improve the story and bring a resolution.

Expand Tweet

Everybody Love­s Diamonds capitalizes on the timele­ss appeal of heist tales re­miniscent of iconic narratives like The­ Italian Job and La Casa De Papel (Money He­ist). It expertly portrays meticulous planning, unfore­seen obstacles, and an unwave­ring pursuit for invaluable treasure. This se­ries effortlessly rivals its classic counte­rparts by delivering a thrilling storyline ce­ntered around a high-stakes diamond the­ft.

The biggest shortcoming of Everybody Loves Diamonds would be that it should have been trimmed to keep speedy and fast-paced. Given that it is known that the success was accomplished in the first episode, the detailed description of what happened before the heist should be omitted. This omission is necessary because it would significantly slow down the speed in the middle episodes.

The characters' performance elevates the overall richness of the show

Expand Tweet

The Italian heist series Everybody Loves Diamonds features Rossi Stuart, Anna Foglietta, Gianmarco Tognazzi, Carlotta Antonelli, Leonardo Lidi, Johan Heldenbergh, and many other notable actors who further enriched the series' narrative with their acting prowess. The role of a refined thief who artfully blends the spirit of Italian comedy with the adrenaline rush of an American heist film is portrayed by Kim Rossi Stuart.

This exciting aspect makes the narrative more engaging. An interesting character interaction runs throughout the series, especially when Leo, Ghigo, and Sandra are eager about their last crew member, Alberto. These scenes effectively showcase camarade­rie and anticipation within the heist te­am.

Expand Tweet

The series has well-developed characters, with the narrative spending sufficient time to introduce each character in the heist gang, examining their lives and their motivation to participate in the crime.

Everybody Loves Diamonds is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.