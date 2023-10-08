Exploring the true story behind Prime Video's The Greatest Show Never Made

The world of reality television has established itself over the past few years through a lot of hits and even more misses, and Prime Video's The Greatest Show Never Made brings forward a story about the latter. The Greatest Show Never Made is a brand-new docuseries that reflects upon the lives of thirty people who got scammed by reality TV business in the year 2002.

Ashley Francis-Roy directs the reunion of six people who revisit their experience with Project MS-2 as they left their jobs, homes, and partners to make it big on television only to realize there was no show in the first place with the director of the reality show missing.

Prime Video takes archival footage from those years and weaves a story that has been left untold.

Let us take a look into the true story behind The Greatest Show Never Made which is scheduled to release on October 11, 2023.

The Greatest Show Never Made brings 6 members of the MS-2 Project and offers a fresh perspective to an unfinished story

The year 2002 saw a small newspaper advertisement in some of the major publications inviting people to audition for a reality show to be held for a year, with a prize money of £100,000. The response to the advertisement was handsome and Nikita "Nik" Russian, an employee at the Waterstones Piccadilly and the perpetrator of the incident, held auditions at Raven’s Ait Island in the Thames in Surbiton, west London.

He ended up selecting 30 young contestants for the show who then went through a bizarre series of events to end up with no chance at either money or a television broadcast.

As IMDb's synopsis of the show accurately puts it,

"They left jobs, homes and partners, and in June 2002 - after a gruelling audition process and months of waiting - travelled to south-east London to start their adventure. But the show didn't exist. Twenty years after their dreams were shattered, the people caught up in this misadventure are still searching for answers; trying to understand how the fallout from 'Project MS-2' - and the disappearance of the man who orchestrated it all - changed their lives forever."

Lucie Miller, Rosy Burnie, Daniel Pope, John Comyn, Jane Marshall, and Tim Eagle (cameraman) made it to the crew thus forming the characterful, resourceful and energetic group Nik was looking for his show to set sail.

As Prime Video retrieved the footage Tim had kept away all this while, the others shed light on their journey so far as they got together for The Greatest Show Never Made.

The contestants signed contracts for accommodation and food but the facade fell as soon as they landed in London on June 10, 2002. The show would divide the group of thirty into teams of ten and task them with challenges over a year.

While the others realised that Nik Russian was making the contestants make their own prize money a few minutes into filming, they left, but some stayed back in Tim's flat hoping to see an end to the affair and make their own show.

The Greatest Show Never Made also brings Nik Russian onto the show which adds an interesting angle to it. Nik Russian, now known as N Quentin Woolf, was originally known as Keith Anthony Gillard and hailed from Surrey.

In his attempt to pursue Project MS-2, he was left homeless, jobless and penniless thereby forcing him to board with the remaining contestants.

Russian went into hiding soon after but was tracked back to Richmond upon Thames whereupon he was made to apologize in a documentary made on the swindle case, named The Great Reality TV Swindle.

Prime Video's The Greatest Show Never Made approaches a true and terrifying story of young people who ended up lost after a false promise of quick success.

The six contestants have found their ways in life and N Quentin Woolf, too, continues to live a healthy life with a family of four.