"A gem" - Too Hot To Handle fans react to Elys sharing the prize fund with Dre

Too Hot To Handle season 5 aired its last batch of episodes on Friday, July 28, 2023. During the season finale, fans saw the cast members get vulnerable and candid about their time on the Netflix show as they wrote vows for themselves and who they want to be once they leave the villa.

Lala noted her observations from the entire season and nominated the two cast members she thought deserved to win the grand prize of $100,000, Elys and Dre.

The cast then voted for who they thought should win the money, and Elys’s growth and how much she opened up and let down her guard won her more votes than the other finalist.

However, in a surprising turn of events, after Elys was announced as the winner of season 5, she asked Dre whether he would like to share the prize fund with her, and they each walked away with $50,000.

Fans took to social media to praise Elys for the gesture and called her a gem," while noting that they both truly deserved to win the show.

Fans react to the winners of Too Hot To Handle season 5

Too Hot To Handle season 5 recently aired the last set of episodes, consisting of episodes 8, 9, and 10, on Netflix.

While a lot happened during the three episodes, including two cast members being sent home and the initial uncertainty about whether the only two couples that remained would survive the show, the Netflix show found its latest winner.

While Elys' time on the show did not start well, as she repeatedly chose Hunter over Alex despite being attracted to her, she eventually paired up with the Too Hot To Handle contestant.

Fans saw her struggling to let down her guard, but slowly, she opened up to Alex and then the rest of the cast about why she is so guarded.

At the beginning, Dre almost teared up when Lana announced the rules of the retreat, but after hearing how much money they could take on, he immediately took on the "s*x detective" role and tried his best to keep the other contestants from breaking Lana’s rules.

However, when Linzy entered the villa and he had the opportunity to tag Louis out of his date with the newcomer, his ego took a hit when she constantly compared the two male cast members, and he ended up kissing her the first night.

He later ghosted her, only to realize that he acted that way because his ego took over and apologize to her. During the workshop in the season finale, as the cast wrote vows to themselves, Dre used it as an opportunity to apologize to Linzy once again and swear that he would never do that again.

While he may not have found a romantic connection on the show, the Too Hot To Handle cast member was noted to be one of the most improved contestants and was picked by Lana to be one of the two finalists based on that progress.

Mia @Miaellaworld #TooHotToHandleS5 This season was chaotic. But we did get The most worthy winner of all seasons. Elys my girl 🩷 . Purest & kindest person compared to all of the seasons! The ending was the best this season. #toohottohandle

Alice @AliceeeSays #TOOHOTTOHANDLE Elys is honestly such a beautiful soul. What a beautiful gesture

Maafia🌷⚓️ @Tutuwa12 🥳 #toohottohandle #TooHotToHandleS5 Dre I’m so happy for him he is a finalist, a well deserve

unapologetic⁷ 📸an eye for an eye 🩺 @zerodolhillz but DRE should have won that money please #TooHotToHandleS5 Worst season so far!!! Also why did they send Hannah home🥲 and this might not be everyone's cup ofbut DRE should have won that money please

Kia @InkdMelaninMuva pic.twitter.com/F9lb8PMtJh I feel like Dre should’ve won cause Alex def gonna blow that girl’s money #TooHotToHandleS5

Fans took to social media to react to the finale episode and to Elys being named the winner. They further expressed their views about Elys splitting the prize with Dre.

Episodes of Too Hot To Handle season 5 are available to stream on Netflix.