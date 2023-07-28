Who went home in the latest batch of Too Hot To Handle season 5 episodes? Details explored

Too Hot To Handle season 5 dropped the latest batch of episodes consisting of episodes 8, 9, and 10 on Friday, July 28, 2023.

The first episode of the latest set began with Louis being reluctant to tell Christine what happened on his date with Linzy and avoiding it for as long as possible. However, Linzy beat him to it and told the cast member about it, which left her heartbroken.

However, that was not the most shocking part of the segment, as Lana announced that two cast members would be eliminated because they did not take her process seriously.

While the group was confused about who it was going to be, Lana informed them that Isaac and Hannah's selfishness and lack of commitment to the process were the reasons they were eliminated from the Netflix show during episode 8.

Hannah and Isaac’s Too Hot To Handle journey explored

Too Hot To Handle began with the singles entering the villa unaware that they were on the Netflix show. For the first 12 hours, they believed that they were on a show called Love Overboard. They individually eyed who they wanted and started to make their moves.

One cast member got more attention than the rest, as three female members felt attracted to Louis, Hannah being one of them. While on the boat, she waited to make her move and impressed Louis with her charm and flirtatious nature as the first one to go in for a kiss.

While the two spent the first night in bed together, things quickly changed as Louis found himself attracted to Christine, which meant that Hannah was on to find her next "pray." While she tried to form a connection with Trey, the wildcard Too Hot To Handle season 5 contestant was not interested, which led Hannah to Isaac.

When Isaac’s journey on the Netflix show started, he showed interest in Courtney, and it looked like it could go somewhere. The two seemed to connect on a deeper level, and Isaac claimed that nobody could make his head turn. However, things quickly went south when Yazmin arrived as a new contestant and chose Isaac as her date.

Although the Too Hot To Handle season 5 contestant promised his connection, Courtney, that she had nothing to worry about, he ended up kissing her during the date as Lana had previously informed the cast that the retreat rules were inapplicable for that particular date.

After the date, the two spoke, and Isaac informed Courtney what had happened and told her that he would be sharing a bed with the newcomer. Although he expressed to the cameras that he felt connected to her, it became clear that the connection he had was just physical, while Yazmin wanted something real.

Soon after he paired up with Yazmin, Hannah expressed interest in the Too Hot To Handle contestant and started pursuing him. After a while, she made it clear to him that she wasn’t interested in sharing and that he would have to pick one person to continue with.

As the cast was getting ready to go to bed one night, Isaac climbed into bed with Yazmin, which shocked Hannah; however, he informed her about his equation with Hannah and quickly changed beds.

It did not sit well with the other Too Hot To Handle cast members, Courtney and Christine, who confronted him about not thinking about the consequences of his actions.

While Isaac didn’t have much to say, Hannah came to his defense and recalled the same thing happening to her at the hands of Christine and Louis and that nobody cared.

Although it seemed like all the couples were moving somewhere, in episode 8, Lana noted that she observed that neither of them was taking the retreat seriously and had continuously acted selfishly. She sent the two packing.

Episodes of Too Hot To Handle season 5 are available to stream on Netflix.