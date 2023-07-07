Where is Christine Obanor from? Too Hot To Handle season 5 contestant is a model

Netflix's Too Hot to Handle is set to return with a new season on Friday, July 14, 2023 at 3 am ET, showcasing several clueless singles as they embark on a journey of love and discovery. One of the contestants set to appear in the upcoming season of the Netflix show is Christine Obanor, a model from Houston, Texas.

With an impressive height of 6’1 that is befitting of a model, the 26-year-old Christine describes herself as a “Houston Hottie.” She will be joined by nine other singles who believe that they’re going to have the hottest summer of their lives.

Too Hot to Handle season 5 contestant Christine Obanor has previously modeled for Anthony Hamdan Djendeli

One of the ten cast members set to appear in Too Hot to Handle season 5 is Christine Obanor, who is a graduate of the University of North Texas. At the university, she earned a degree in Merchandising along with a double minor in Business administration and Marketing.

The Too Hot to Handle season 5 contestant started her career as a server at Joe’s Crab Shack while she was still in college before she went on to work for Victoria’s Secret as a seasonal sales associate in 2017. She then worked as a Fashion Stylist at Stitch Fix, after which she launched her own company, Beautifaux Nails, in 2020. She currently has an Amazon Storefront through which she earns money by commission.

Christine’s Instagram has at 34.2K followers, with her bio stating that she’s “the girl that every man wants but can’t have.” The Too Hot to Handle season 5 cast member often posts pictures of her modeling career. According to the social media platform, she previously modeled for Anthony Hamdan Djendeli, a Los Angeles-based fashion designer.

As for her appearance on Too Hot to Handle season 5, Netflix describes her as:

"Being a fellow Stallion from Houston, she has an easy time meeting men, but is quick to get rid of them the second they think of another person. Is it a fear of emotional connection that Lana will be able to help her with?"

Joining her on the dating reality show include Alex Snell, Courtney Randolph, Dre Woodard, Elys Hutchinson, Hannah Brooke, Hunter LoNigro, Isaac Francis, Louis Russell, and Megan Thomson.

More about the show

Too Hot to Handle will put ten good-looking, young singles together in a lavish villa and guide them towards a life of love and away from lust. Much like the previous seasons, the cast of the show will initially be unaware of the show they’re on, and the name of the fictional show this season is Love Overboard.

The singles will spend their time taking part in various workshops, which will help them get to know themselves better. These workshops will in turn help them form deeper connections that they usually run away from in real life. The show will start with a pot of $200,000, but every act of intimacy, it will result in money being deducted.

