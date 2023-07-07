Who is Ꭼlys hutchinson? Meet the Too Hot to Handle season 5 contestant who has broken all the bones in her body

Too Hot to Handle season 5 is all set to premiere on Netflix on Friday, July 14. The show will feature ten singles trying to overcome their relationship problems and face commitment issues, while bonding with other contestants emotionally.

Elys Hutchinson, a 23-year-old model, is also a ski instructor from Switzerland. According to her Netflix description, she has broken every bone of her body on the slopes as just as many hearts of the men around her. She calls herself the perfect blend of "tomboy and girly girl."

About Too Hot to Handle season 5 contestant Ꭼlys Hutchinson

British model Elys Hutchinson is originally from Yarm, Stockton-on-Tees. She has been modeling since she was 13 years old; however it is unknown from where she attended school. Elys has a pet hen and often posts pictures on her Instagram, with 19k followers.

Elys enjoys spending time on the beach and has traveled to different countries. According to her Too Hot to Handle description,

"Elys is in her element flirting with an international roster, but with so much off the table, things could go downhill after Lana’s arrival."

Whether Elys will find her match on the popular dating show is uncertain.

About Too Hot to Handle season 5

The fifth season of Too Hot to Handle's cast have no clue what they have signed up for! They believe that they are embarking on a four-week-long romantic cruise, which will be featured on TV as Love Aboard series. They will not be allowed to have any form of physical intimacy, which can deduct the overall prize pot of the show.

Netflix's description of the show reads,

"Don't let the big yacht fool you - the hottest reality dating show is back! Can LANA tame another batch of sizzling singles? Can they abstain from sexual contact to win a big cash prize? Find out on July 14th."

To avoid being eliminated, they will have to establish deep emotional bonds with one another and refrain from engaging in any form of physical affection. A fixed amount of money will be deducted from the set prize pool of $200,000 with each such activity.

People participating in Too Hot to Handle season 5 are:

Louis Russell- A 22-year-old model from Hampshire, UK Alex Snell- A 28-year-old personal trainer from London, England Hunter LoNigro- A 24-year-old influencer from Arizona, US Hannah Brooke- A 24-year-old artist from LA, California Isaac Francis- A 24-year-old model and banker from New Jersey, US Shedre Woodard- A 23-year-old recent graduate from Atlanta, Georgia Courtney Randolph- A 25-year-old real estate agent from Houston, Texas Christine Obanor- A 26-year-old model from Texas, US Ꭼlys Hutchinson- A 23-year-old ski instructor from Switzerland Megan Thompson- A 26-year-old personal assistant from Cambridge, UK

In season 4, $3000 was deducted for each k*ss, $7000 was reduced for making out, and $20,000 was taken away every time someone got intimate. Mastur**tion costs $2000 to each contestant. In the end, the season 4 winners received only $83000.

New episodes of Too Hot to Handle season 5 will be released on Netflix every Friday, until the finale is dropped on July 28, at 03:01 am ET.

Poll : 0 votes