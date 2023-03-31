What was Audrey Hale’s preferred name? Sources claim parents found Nashville shooter's identity unacceptable

Audrey Hale, the Nashville mass school shooter who identifies as gay and trans, had recently adopted the name Aiden. Hale has since been using he/him as their preferred pronouns.

However, as per a source who spoke to DailyMail, Hale’s parents, Norma and Ronald, who are devout Christians, "couldn't accept" Hale’s new identity. Norma, who is a church coordinator, refused to let Hale dress as a man in their home.

Metro Nashville PD @MNPDNashville Active shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale, 28, drove this Honda Fit to the Covenant Church/school campus this morning and parked. MNPD detectives searched it and found additional material written by Hale. Active shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale, 28, drove this Honda Fit to the Covenant Church/school campus this morning and parked. MNPD detectives searched it and found additional material written by Hale. https://t.co/ftGX74ecKr

On Monday, March 27, 2023, six people, including three nine-year-old students and three staff members, were killed at one of Nashville's private Christian schools. The shooter, who was later identified as Audrey Hale, opened fire inside the school building which had around 200 students at the time.

At around 10:15 am, police received a call from The Covenant School about an active shooter. They said that around 15 minutes after making the call, the shooter was shot dead by the police. The remaining students inside the school were taken to a safe location to be reunited with their parents.

Audrey Hale's neighbors remember them as well-mannered and artistic

Skate @sk4t3sk8 one of the tiktok posts made by Audrey Hale one of the tiktok posts made by Audrey Hale https://t.co/UpMHCrR9wf

According to sources close to the Hale family, the 28-year-old would wait until they left their Nashville home to change their outfits. Another source, a neighbor, told DailyMail that a person would only see what they want to see.

The neighbor added:

“Their (the Hale's) religion does not allow them to accept homosexuality. She was Audrey at home but when she left the house she changed clothes. They did know about it, they just didn't accept it.”

Hale’s neighbors who live along a tree-lined suburban street, said that they did not have a clue about Hale’s apparent transition. They remembered Hale as a “tomboy” and a “skater”.

Skate @sk4t3sk8 video from audrey hale's college graduation video from audrey hale's college graduation https://t.co/TGljzeSukN

One of the neighbors said that Hale introduced themself as Audrey Hale to the neighbor around a year and a half ago. When the neighbor treated Hale like a female, they didn't correct the neighbor, who said that Hale seemed well-mannered and artistic.

Neighbors say that they don't know much about Hale's transformation from a "sweet girl" to a shooter who killed six people. Hale had carried two rifles and a handgun during the shooting and also penned a shooting manifesto which had a drawing of a cartoon detailing his attack plan.

Police revealed that Audrey Hale had plans to carry out more attacks, including one against their own family. Chief John Drake said that they spoke to Hale’s parents and searched their house.

Two more weapons along with some maps were found there. Drake shared his firm belief that there were going to be more targets, including one at one of the malls in Nashville.

Libby Barnes @LivestrongLibby

#NashvilleCovenantSchool #nashvillestrong #NashvilleTennessee Instead of showing pictures of #AudreyHale . Here are photos of the brave officers, Michael Collazo and Rex Englebert, who did not hesitate to intervene in the mass school shooting in Green Hills Monday morning. Instead of showing pictures of #AudreyHale. Here are photos of the brave officers, Michael Collazo and Rex Englebert, who did not hesitate to intervene in the mass school shooting in Green Hills Monday morning. #NashvilleCovenantSchool #nashvillestrong #NashvilleTennessee https://t.co/6GWcqy9SlD

Police said that Hale was receiving treatment for an emotional disorder and that Norma and Ronald believed their child no longer had any weapons in their possession. They were aware of Hale possessing a firearm at one point but believed that their child had sold it.

In reality, however, the shooter was stockpiling weapons and had visited five different stores to buy a total of seven weapons.

It was later confirmed by police that Audrey Hale was a former student of the school. It was unclear, however, if the shooter had any current affiliation with the Presbyterian school or if they were related to anyone in the school.

