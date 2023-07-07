Where is Courtney K Randolph from? Too Hot To Handle contestant is a content creator

Fans are ready for another season of Too Hot to Handle which will start streaming on July 14, 2023, on Netflix. This time, the format of the show will stay the same with five single men and women joining under the impression that they were on a dating show where they can do whatever they want. However, they would be on Too Hot to Handle.

The contestants also need to adhere to all the rules set by the AI device Lana and one of the most important rules is to avoid getting s*xually intimate with any of the guests at the villa.

The description of this upcoming show, Too Hot to Handle, states:

“On the shores of paradise, gorgeous singles meet and mingle. But there’s a twist. To win an enticing grand prize, they’ll have to give up s*x.”

As mentioned earlier, this season will have ten contestants, five men and five women, one of whom is Courtney K Randolph. She is a 25-year-old content creator from Houston, Texas.

Too Hot to Handle star Courtney K Randolph is an entrepreneur and influencer

According to Courtney K Randolph's Instagram profile, she is a model and also a real estate agent. The upcoming season of Too Hot to Handle will present a few challenges for Courtney, especially since Netflix described her bio quite differently.

Her bio mentions that she spends her days building up a "multifaceted business empire and a s*xy roster." It adds that she operates like a boss "in the boardroom and the bedroom."

“Courtney is the cheerleader every girl needs in their corner. She puts the loyal in loyalty, but will Lana be welcomed into her clique or will she become Courtney’s ultimate enemy?” reads the bio.

Courtney also owns a brand of hair oil for women and men under the name Courtney Randolph. She has more than 100k followers on social media and enjoys traveling and styling quick looks from her wardrobe. According to Instagram, her fans love her clothing style and fashion sense.

In addition, according to her Instagram bio, Courtney K Randolph describes herself as a "limited edition Barbie" who comes with two looks - a bikini and a blazer.

Apart from Courtney, other contestants featured in this season of Too Hot to Handle, include Alex Snell, Elys Hutchinson, Hunter LoNigro, Megan Thomson, Shedre Woodard, Isaac Francis, Christine Obanor, Louis Russell, and Hannah Brooke.

First released in 2020, the show has made four successful seasons and continues to thrive. It follows the journey of a group of single men and women who present with commitment issues but eventually form an emotional connection rather than a physical one. The total prize for the show's winner is $200,000, but with each rule violation, the price decreases.

The trailer has already been released by the show, and according to it, it mentions:

"This summer the heat is rising for a new cast. Things are getting too hot to handle. It's back and hotter than ever.”

Jawahir and Nick were the contestants who won $89,000 in the previous season of the show. As of now, their relationship status has not been confirmed, but according to their social media, they comment on each other's posts.

A new season of Too Hot to Handle will be available on Netflix on July 14, 2023. The first four episodes of the show will be released on the premiere date and episode five will be released soon after.

Poll : 0 votes