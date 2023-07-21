Too Hot To Handle season 5 episodes 5 to 7: Which cast members are coupled up?

Too Hot To Handle season 5 dropped a new batch of episodes on Friday, July 21, 2023. When the season aired its first batch of episodes last Friday, multiple cast members bonded with one another. However, with new temptations and new cast members, some of those connections began to crack.

The two new cast members, Yasmin and Trey, picked Isaac and Christine as their dates. Isaac’s partner at the time, Courtney, was cautious but hopeful that her partner would not do wrong to her, while Louis was terrified about what would happen on the date.

While Isaac gave into temptation and kissed Yasmin, Christine, while tempted, stayed true to her partner.

Isaac finds himself in a sticky situation during Too Hot To Handle season 5

In the latest set of episodes, which aired on Friday, July 21, 2023, the aftermath of Isaac and Chrsitine’s respective dates with the newcomers followed. While the audience already knew that Isaac broke the rules, everything else was to be revealed in the new episodes.

Episode 4 ended on a cliffhanger, with Louis being unaware of what happened during Christine’s date and was pleasantly surprised that his connection, while tempted, did not stray. The same cannot be said for Isaac, whose head turned multiple times during the new batch of Too Hot To Handle season 5 episodes.

After Isaac told Courtney about his kiss with Yasmin and his desire to get to know her more, the female contestant was upset. While Isaac continuously told her that he didn’t mean to hurt her and that he was a genuine guy, Courtney did not buy it.

Although Isaac claimed that Yazmin was more his vibe," their connection did not last long. While the new contestant tried to connect with the season 5 participant on a deep and meaningful level, all Isaac wanted was to form a physical connection. Soon after, he found himself another Too Hot To Handle season 5 cast member, Hannah.

After spending time with her and getting to know Hannah’s "wild" personality, Isaac decided to switch beds again, leaving Yasmin heartbroken and in tears. However, she wasn't the only one who didn’t like Isaac’s behavior; in the morning, Christine and Courtney confronted him and asked for an explanation.

They told him that he couldn’t keep jumping from bed to bed and that he wasn't treating the women in the house with respect. While Isaac didn’t have anything to say in his defense, his current partner, Hannah, jumped to his defense and said, "It’s no big deal." She further noted that Louis and Christine did the same thing to her, and nobody cared.

Elys and Alex, on the other hand, as slow and good as they had been, broke the rules for the first time but cost the group a huge amount of money due to an exceptionally long kiss. While some cast members might have been impressed by a 12-minute-long kiss, Lana was not and told them that they had 12 hours to prove that they wanted to stay.

The Too Hot To Handle contestants opened up to one another, and Elys opened up about her parent’s divorce and why it’s hard for her to let her guard down. When the two cast members arrived, the Australian Channing Tatum lookalike picked Elys to be his date; however, she stayed true to Alex.

Christine and Louis decided to celebrate Christine’s head not being turned by Trey by breaking more rules, as a result of which they lost $48,000.

To test whether the two of them were serious about Too Hot To Handle, Lana sent them to spend a night alone in the private suite, where they had the chance to recover the money they lost. The two broke no rules, and their connection continued to grow; however, the presence of a new cast member may have rocked the boat.

During Louis’s date with Linzy, the two got a little handsy, and while Linzy may have dropped a hint about something that happened, fans will have to wait until next week to see how Louis handles the situation.

Tune in next Friday to watch all-new episodes of Too Hot To Handle season 5 on Netflix.