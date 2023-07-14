How much money did the cast of Too Hot to Handle lose in episodes 1 to 4? Recap and more details explored

Too Hot to Handle season 5 episodes 1 to 4 were released by Netflix this Friday, July 14 at 3 am ET. The epsiodes featured the entry of unsuspecting 10 singletons who felt that they we were on a dating show but were shocked to find out that in relaity they could not have any form of physical intimacy.

Any form of rule breaking meant that some amount of momey was deducted form the $200,000 grand prize, which will rewarded to the last standing couple.

By the end of episode four, the cast just had $146,000 left and Dre was concerned that they might end up with nothing by the end of six weeks. The 10 contestants lost $54,000 due to rulebreaking. The fines, which were doubled due to constant physical contact were, as per each episode were:

Episode 2: A matter of Pact

Elys and Hunter's 2 kis*es costs $12,000

Isaac and Courtney's 2 kis*es $12000

Louis and Hannah's 2 kis*es cost $12,000

Episode 3: Stick or Twist

Louis and Hannah's ki*s costs $6000

Louis and Christine's ki*s costs $6000

Episode 4: Court in the Act

Issac and Courtney's ki*s costs $6000

Other that that, Elys and Hunter did ki*s on day one but that was before the rules were announced. Also in episode 4, newcomer Yazmin ki*sed Isaac but she was given a hallpass to do it, so no money was deducted. It looks like the cast might lose it all before the finale of Too Hot to Handle season 5.

Recap of Too Hot to Handle season 5 episodes 1 to 4

Episode 1:

10 single contestant joined Too Hot to Handle on a yacht, thinking that they were going to be a love cruise show called Love Abroad. They were even given a fake host and captain who asked them to find bed partners for the 5 bedrooms with double beds. Alex and Hunter immediately started to flirt with Elys but the latter asked her to be his bed partner first and hit a chord with her.

Three girls flirted with Louis and he told each one of them that he would sleep in bed with them. Later on, he choose Hannah to be his bed partner, disappointing Christine and Megan. Isaac and Courtney had sparks in their first conversation and could not stay away from each other.

Later on, the Too Hot to Handle crew got shocked when Lana made an entry in their first beach party. Dre even began to cry, as it meant that they would not have s*x anytime soon. They even talked about unplugging Lana but got happy after learning that they could get $200,000 grand prize.

Episode 2:

The crew had a difficult time keeping their hands off each other and Dre took on the role of the detective of the island, to make sure that no one touched each other. Hunter and Elys kis*ed on their first night together and later on in the beach.

Issac-Courtney and Louis-Hannah made up a pact to break the rules together so that no one would get blamed for being the first rule-breaker of Too Hot to Handle. Lana was disappointed by this and cancelled the winner's date that the showmakers had planned on giving to the couple who had the most strong connection.

Episode 3:

Louis ki*sed Christine after the latter flirted with him at the beach side. He told her that he would join her in the bed but still decided to be with Hannah, ki*sing her just monents after cheating on her. Lana exposed this in front of everyone as Hannah broke up with him for disrespecting her.

Louis managed to explain the situation to Christine and won her back. Elys confessed that she was more into Alex than Hunter but the former had started to date Megan. Lana sent the couple on a date, where Elys chose to rather sit with Alex. Both Megan and Hunter were heartbroken. Megan had even made plans on marrying Alex after this and felt that she was always left alone.

Episode 4

Elys and Alex apologized to Hunter and Megan respectively for breaking their heart. The Too Hot to Handle cast later on had a workshop with Brenden Durell to overcome their relationship issues and why they were unable to connect with each other. Everyone was happy after that and forgave Courtney and Isaac for breaking a rule as they had been dating since the beginning.

Newcomers Yazmin and Trey decided to use their free date and rule-break pass for Isaac and Christine respectively. Yazmin and Isaac connected on the date and decided to share a bed together. It is unknown if Chrsitine will leave Louis for Trey.

The next three epsiodes of Too Hot to Handle will be released on Netflix on Friday, July 21.

