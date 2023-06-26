"Someone needs to contact JT's probation officer": Lil Uzi Vert and JT fight video at BET Awards 2023 sparks wild reactions

At the BET Awards 2023, rappers Lil Uzi Vert and JT got involved in a public fight that is currently trending all over social media. The two are allegedly a couple and attended the event together on Sunday, June 25, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

People who attended the awards show reported that the couple got into a heated exchange after Lil Uzi Vert was allegedly seen flirting with fellow rapper Ice Spice. Apparently, JT reacted to this by hitting her boyfriend with her phone and calling him a “groupie.”

A video of the incident has gone viral on Twitter and Instagram, with netizens still trying to figure out what exactly happened between the two.

JT and Lil Uzi Vert's fight has fans wondering if they have broken up

30-year-old JT of City Girls fame was recorded throwing her phone at her boyfriend Lil Uzi Vert, not once but twice, all while yelling expletives. This happened because she allegedly suspected Vert of openly flirting with Ice Spice, a fellow rapper.

27-year-old Lil Uzi Vert (who opened the ceremony with his hit single, I Just Wanna Rock) and 23-year-old Ice Spice both performed at the awards function before the fight took place. Sources cite that they were possibly complimenting each other while sitting side by side in the audience after wrapping up their respective performances.

In fact, following the altercation, Vert was heard saying “I didn’t even do nothing.” However, JT didn’t pay heed and left the venue. Apparently, Vert followed after her, and the duo was subsequently seen leaving in the same car.

Speculations are high about the exact cause of the fight. Some think that it may have been because Lil Uzi Vert performed his new song that allegedly mentioned Ice Spice. The lyrics of the track were as follows:

“I got a nice wife….Wig came off twice. She got a little afro, she looks like Ice Spice.”

The video of the altercation at the BET Awards 2023 has sparked wild reactions online and has also left fans wondering whether the two have broken up.

Quite a few fans of JT also took to social media to side with her:

Exploring the relationship of JT and Vert

JT (born Jatavia Shakara Johnson) hails from Miami, and Lil Uzi Vert (born Symere Bysil Woods), is a native of Philadelphia.

The two first started dating in 2019. Since then, they have been seen having multiple public fights, both online and in-person. In fact, they have broken up a couple of times too.

Not only that, when JT was in therapy earlier this year, Vert supported her consistently. She tweeted:

“Super excited about starting therapy. I encourage you all to do the same.”

Uzi replied he was “backing her up 100%.” The Luv Is Rage rapper also added, “You just gotta do it. You just gotta really embrace yourself and love yourself,” in favor of his girlfriend.

The duo have previously released songs together, including the popular Good Love, which went platinum on the Billboard 200.

