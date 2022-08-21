Netflix's Chad and JT Go Deep: What are Chad Kroeger and JT Parr's real names and who are they?

Netflix recently announced a comedy series titled Chad and JT Go Deep, scheduled for release on Tuesday, August 23. It is hosted by Chad Kroeger and JT Parr, who are renowned for their comedic activism in California.

Chad and JT Go Deep follows Kroeger and Parr as they take their activism to the streets of Southern California to spread awareness on issues that concern them.

According to the trailer released by Netflix, the video artists' activism gains traction and they are invited to music producer Zedd's show, only to get canceled later. Chad and JT Go Deep is about Kroeger and Parr getting back on Zedd's invitation list.

In addition to featuring Kroeger and Parr, the trailer also features actors like Jordana Brewster, among others. Netflix described the show, which is part of its Netflix is a Joke segment, as a "raucous prank comedy series."

Read on to find out more about Chad Kroeger and JT Parr from their upcoming show Chad and JT Go Deep.

What are the real names of Chad Kroeger and JT Parr from Chad and JT Go Deep?

While J.T. Parr is the actual name of the podcaster, Chad Kroeger's real name is Tom Allen. The duo host the weekly podcast Going Deep with Chad and JT on YouTube, where they discuss issues that "stoke" them, as well as regular "beefs" or events that they have issues with.

For instance, a recent "beef" that Kroeger had was with an American brand called Klondike after it discontinued its choco taco ice-cream around a month ago.

Kroeger and Parr have taken up such issues and others, and have regularly spoken at city council meetings. Their recorded speeches have garnered a significant fanbase on social media.

The duo first went viral in 2017 after posting a video of themselves at a San Clemente City Council meeting, petitioning for a statue of the late Fast and Furious star Paul Walker, who died in a car crash in 2013.

Other "beefs" that they have taken up at city council meetings, include requesting a second Independence Day apart from the one celebrated on July 4, advocating for the right to party in the state of Delaware, and showing solidarity with women who retaliated against the Roe vs. Wade judgment by pledging to refrain from intimate relations.

Kroeger and Parr's popularity earned them an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show a couple of years ago.

At the same show, the duo revealed that due to the nature of their speeches, they have been held at certain city council offices for seven hours.

When asked about the council members who have to listen to speakers for a duration of three minutes, as obligated by the US Constitution, Kroeger said,

"On the exterior, they play it like they are super serious. They are just stone-faced. But on the inside, I think that they are just screaming."

Some of their other notable videos include one selling free masks to people at Huntington beach, in California, after people protested against the government's decision to keep the beaches out of bounds during the coronavirus pandemic.

The series is executive produced by Allen and Parr as well as Dave Kneebone, Tim Heidecker, Eric Wareheim and Daniel Lucchesi. Abso Lutely Productions produces the show.

