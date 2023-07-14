“Refreshing”: Too Hot To Handle intimacy coach Brenden Durell opens up about filming season 5

Netflix's hit reality series, Too Hot To Handle, is returning with a sizzling fifth season, which premiered on July 14, and recently the show's popular intimacy coach and relationship expert, Brenden Durell, provided fascinating insights into his experience filming the upcoming installment.

In a recent interview with ScreenRant, Too Hot To Handle intimacy coach Brenden Durell opened up about filming the latest season 5. Brenden talked about behind-the-scenes, revealing the challenges, the transformative workshops, and the unforgettable moments that await fans in the upcoming installment. He called it,

"Yeah, I would say for me, like in recording this season that's coming out, it was refreshing."

From Workshops to Unexpected Surprises, Brenden Durell shares behind-the-scenes secrets of Too Hot To Handle season 5

Netflix's sizzling reality series, Too Hot To Handle, is back with its highly anticipated season 5, which aired on Friday, July 14, 2023, at 03:01 am ET. The show's intimacy coach and relationship expert, Brenden Durell revealed what filming the upcoming installment was really like.

As an expert in sexuality, intimacy, and emotional health, Brenden Durell's role on Too Hot To Handle is to guide the contestants towards deeper connections without relying on sexual interactions. He explained further,

"Yes, so I am very multifaceted in regards to what I do in this world. My specialty is in sexuality and intimacy, and I also bring people into the Amazon rainforest, different destinations around the world, just to connect with nature, and they can find themselves within, be in nature."

Adding how the production team actually slid into his DMs and soon onboarded him, he continued,

"With Too Hot to Handle, my role is specifically to help the contestants connect with each other without it being sex-based, and I feel that's why the production company ended up casting me."

Brenden's approach focuses on building emotional intimacy, encouraging the contestants to explore their innermost emotions and develop self-awareness. Through specialized workshops, participants have the opportunity to address past traumas, trust issues, and relationship challenges that have hindered their ability to form long-lasting connections. As Brenden recalls,

"Prior to this season, there was a workshop in Season 2 when Carly was struggling with not being able to communicate her feelings. We created a workshop where I just gave her a space to confidently speak what she needed to speak."

When asked about memorable moments from the upcoming season 5, Brenden hinted at addressing culturally relevant topics, especially those related to masculinity and the modern dating scene.

"I had a very memorable moment in a workshop dealing with that. This season did a really good job capturing relevant topics, so you’ll see a lot of that," he teases.

Brenden Durell also sheds light on the behind-the-scenes process of the workshops, revealing that he doesn't create them single-handedly in an interview with CheatSheet.

Instead, a dedicated workshop team designs them, often leaving him surprised when he arrives on set. He confesses,

"They have a workshop team. So I just come in and just see how am I going to do things? So it’s funny because like this is a little BTS stuff. I don’t know what I’m doing. I don’t know who I’m going to see."

However, his ability to adapt and think on his feet allows him to weave his message of intimacy through play and simplicity, ensuring the workshops resonate with the contestants. So stream it now on Netflix, to see how ultimately Breden's expertise helps the contestants form a deeper connection.

Poll : 0 votes