Who is Hannah Brooke from Too Hot To Handle? Meet the music artist from Los Angeles

Netflix's hit reality dating show Too Hot to Handle is all set to make a comeback with its fifth season on July 14. The latest season is all set to introduce Hannah Brooke, a 24-year-old music artist from Los Angeles, as one of the singles in the villa.

This new singleton is all set to take center stage with her "voice of an angel," dancing talent, and more in the upcoming season of Too Hot to Handle.

This dating show will follow a bunch of stunning singles with commitment issues as they set sail on a lavish yacht for a four-week adventure in the Caribbean. The catch is they think they're on a show called Love Overboard, but in reality, they're about to be tested on their ability to form genuine connections without any physical intimacy on Too Hot to Handle.

Too Hot to Handle contestant Hannah Brooke is known for "running rings around guys"

Hannah Brooke is set to be one of the new singletons in the upcoming installment of the show. This season 5 contestant is a talented 24-year-old hailing from the vibrant city of Los Angeles, California, and she is a force to be reckoned with.

Hannah Brooke is a musical artist but this is not the only talent this contestant had. Apart from having the "voice of an angel," she can also dance like nobody's watching.

As the AI cone-shaped host Lana firmly lays down the law and establishes strict rules for the contestants to follow, Hannah might find herself in unfamiliar territory. As per her Netflix bio, Hannah Brooke is known for "running rings around guys" and having her way and might struggle with having to adhere to someone else's guidelines.

The clash between her desire to be a "girl player" and the rules of the game, which require her to form genuine emotional connections is sure to create tension and drama.

Hannah Brooke often shared glimpses from her life on social media. The Too Hot to Handle contestant shares her latest endeavors with a whooping 303k followers on her Instagram account. On her social media page, she often posts glimpses of her fitness journey.

As per her Instagram bio, this new singleton is also an actor and model. She has shared several pictures of her modeling gigs for various different brands. Hannah Brook also seems to love traveling around the country and recently visited Hopatcong, New Jersey.

Hannah Brooke's official Netflix bio reads:

"Coi Leray must have been singing about Hannah when she sang 'Girls is players too,' as this beauty really could have anybody. Hannah is a triple threat: She has the voice of an angel, dances like nobody’s watching (when everyone’s watching), and has been known to run rings around guys. Lana’s going to need to watch out; this singing siren isn’t used to taking no for an answer."

In the upcoming season of Too Hot to Handle, fans will discover what Brooke is set to bring to the table.

Tune in to Netflix to watch season 5 of Too Hot to Handle on July 14.

