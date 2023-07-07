How old is Megan Thomson? Meet the Too Hot To Handle season 5 contestant

With the scorching summer heat comes the highly anticipated return of Netflix's hit reality dating show, Too Hot to Handle. The latest season is all set to introduce Megan Thomson - one of the hot new singles. The upcoming season 5 is set to premiere on July 14. Fans are buzzing with excitement to witness the latest batch of sizzling singles embark on a romantic journey full of twists and challenges.

Thomson, a 26-year-old from Cambridge, England, takes center stage in the latest season of Netflix's hit reality dating show.

Ten hot new singles with commitment issues are all set to sail on a four-week tour of the Caribbean. What they don't know is, sooner rather than later, they will be greeted by the one and only AI cone, Lana.

Too Hot to Handle contestant Megan Thomson is a personal assistant

Megan Thomson works as a personal assistant, and is also quite popular on TikTok. She has been updating her 2.2k followers on the platform about her upcoming stint on the show.

Thomson is also a self-proclaimed number-one fan of JLS, a British boy band.

However, as Lana, the robotic host, unleashes her strict rules, Megan will face a unique challenge - digging deep into her past relationships to understand where she may have gone wrong.

Thomson also can be found on Instagram with the username @meganthomsn. She has a whopping 15k followers who get a sneak peek into the Too Hot to Handle contestant's life. Her Instagram page is filled with pictures of her traveling around the world, her recent travel destination being Dubai.

She is a pet parent to a pomeranian, Bo. As mentioned in her Instagram bio, she also likes crystals, coffee, and Crocs.

Megan Thomson's official Netflix bio reads:

"JLS’s self-proclaimed number one fan is ready to strut into the retreat and make the boys wanna fall. This bundle of joy is sure to be the tonic the retreat needs once Lana unleashes her rules. Will Megan be up for the challenge of digging deep into where she’s going wrong in relationships or will the boy band looks of Lana’s other guests be too much of a distraction?"

Now in the upcoming season of Too Hot to Handle, fans are set to discover what Thomson is going to bring to the table.

Tune in to Netflix to watch season 5 of Too Hot to Handle on July 14.

