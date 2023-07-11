Who is Isaac Francis from Too Hot To Handle? Meet the model from New Jersey

It's time for Too Hot To Handle to return to television screens with its brand new fifth season, which is set to premiere on Netflix on July 14, 2023. The format of the show for the new season will remain the same, meaning it will feature a few single men and women, who will enter the show without knowing that they're on Too Hot To Handle.

Each contestant must adhere to certain rules and requirements, key among them being that they should not get physically intimate. For every rule violation, some amount of the prize money, originally set at $200,000, will be deducted. In addition to providing assistance to contestants, the AI device Lana will also guide them as they commence on their journey.

This is what is mentioned in the show's description:

“On the shores of paradise, gorgeous singles meet and mingle. But there’s a twist. To win an enticing grand prize, they’ll have to give up s*x.”

This season of Too Hot To Handle features Isaac Francis, a 24-year-old native of New Jersey, who works as a banker and model.

Too Hot To Handle contestant Isaac Francis believes he is a master of words

On social media, Isaac Francis has a huge fan following, currently standing at 25.3k. At present, he is a model for a New York-based modeling agency called Wilhelmina. In his Instagram bio, Isaac mentions what he will bring to the competition on Too Hot To Handle:

"I’m a master with my words, but Lana will assess the action."

Fans will have a lot of fun this season, but Lana might have to deal with some chaos, because Isaac, according to his Netflix description, is going to be a bit of a challenge. His description reads as follows:

"Despite being born in Manchester, Isaac is the ultimate USA frat boy. Whether he’s hosting a party on the Jersey Shore or spraying bottles of champagne in a New York club, heads always turn when he walks into a room."

The description continues:

"His mischievous spirit is likely to attract attention in the retreat, but will Isaac be able to charm Lana like he charms his mum into letting him cause chaos?"

The trailer for the show has already been released, showcasing what fans can expect and leading to a lot of buzz about it on social media. As the trailer suggests, there will be plenty of drama, heartbreak, and potential love connections.

Along with Isaac Francis, other cast members who will be entering the show are Alex Snell, Elys Hutchinson, Courtney K Randolph, Hunter LoNigro, Megan Thomson, Shedre Woodard, Christine Obanor, Louis Russell, and Hannah Brooke.

While many single men and women attended back in season 4, only a few managed to connect emotionally. At the end of the show, Jawahir and Nick won the season 4 title and $89,000. As of now, their relationship status has not been confirmed, but they comment on each other's social media posts occasionally.

Too Hot To Handle season 5 will premiere on Netflix on July 14, 2023, with the first four episodes. Other episodes will follow in the coming days.

