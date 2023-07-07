How old is Alex Snell? "Modern-day Greek God" all set to fire up Too Hot to Handle season 5's sets

Too Hot to Handle season 5 is all set to bring a new batch of attractive singletons and the age old drama of romantic relationship vs physical intimacy. The first batch of episodes will drop on Netflix on Friday, July 14, at 3 am ET, with new installments releasing evey week on Friday.

As usual, unsuspecting contentants will join the series thinking it's a dating show where they be intimate with fellow participants. They will later be told that they are not allowed any form of physical intimacy and must build an emotional connection with each other.

28-year-old Alex Snell is one of 10 Too Hot to Handle contestants who will be forced to form connection with other women. He calls himself a "modern-day Greek God" on Instagram, where he shares videos of him working out, given that he is a professional personal trainer.

Meet Too Hot to Handle season 5 contestant Alex Snell

Alex is originally from London and attended the Exminster Community Primary School, before joining the Stover School in Newton Abbot. He then joined the Exeter College, before enrolling in the sports psychology program of the Bournemouth University.

Snell has lived in various locations abroad, while his family still resides in Exeter. He has played football in various countries and began modelling in his early 20s. Alex decided to start personal training after losing his job during lockdown.

The trainer traveled to Mexico for his job, but that too soon became a red-list country, implying that he had to come back home. He had this to say in an interview with Devon.com:

“I was approached to appear on the show via Instagram. They couldn't tell me what the show was but just labelled it as a major television platform so I assumed it was going to Netflix.”

The casting process took eight weeks, and he was asked to quarantine for two. He was meant to appear in season 4, but it was later revealed that it was actually season 5. Within a couple of months, Snell trained a lot and was open-minded to meeting new people on the show.

Talking about his experience on Too Hot to Handle, he said:

"I can't give away too much about what happens on the show, but what I can say is it was quite a unique, crazy experience."

Alex also confessed that he did not sleep for the first two days because of adrenalin, but then got used to all the cameras.

About Too Hot to Handle season 5

Too Hot to Handle season 5 will feature 10 single contestants who have trouble forming real connections. They will think that they are on a yacht for shooting a dating show called Match Abroad and will be excited to be physically intimate with each other.

However, their dreams shatter when robot host Lana tells them that they cannot ever have any form of intimacy, and must develop a strong emotional connection to get the $200,000 grand prize. The prize will be deducted anytime someone gets involved in any form of physical affection, and only the couple with the best bond will get all the prize pot money.

Last season, winners Jawahir and Nick took home just $44,500 each due to the fault of other players.

Fans can stream the first four seasons of Too Hot to Handle on Netflix.

