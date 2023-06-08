"This is beyond horrific": France stabbing video goes viral, leaves internet in disbelief 

In Annecy, in southeast France, four children were among six people injured on Thursday, June 8, after a knife-wielding Syrian refugee viciously attacked people at a playground in Le Paquier Park.

Multiple reports citing the Annecy Prosecutor Line Bonnet-Mathis identified the attacker as a 31-year-old Syrian asylum-seeker, who had refugee status in Sweden. While the motive for the attack is unclear, Mathis said that the suspect had been living in Sweden for ten years before requesting asylum in France, which had been rejected. The assailant was reportedly taken into custody.

Warning: This video contains graphic scenes that some viewers might find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

Ali Raza @shezanmango T.W: A Syrian man can be seen stabbing kids in the playground in a town in French Alps. 4 nursery kids and one adult stabbed. Kids in critical condition.

He is an asylum seeker who came from war torn Syria to France.



This is beyond horrific. T.W: A Syrian man can be seen stabbing kids in the playground in a town in French Alps. 4 nursery kids and one adult stabbed. Kids in critical condition. He is an asylum seeker who came from war torn Syria to France. This is beyond horrific. https://t.co/vz11cU27Tm

A video of the unprovoked attack circulating on social media showed a man armed with a knife wildly running around the playground, as he slashed random people, including children at the scene. The attack triggered a wave of panic as women and children were heard screaming while trying to ward off the attacker.

The chilling footage, which has been viewed over million times, elicited shocked responses from people, including a user who collectively summed up the internet’s reaction and commented:

"This is beyond horrific."

Twitter erupts as France stabbing video goes viral

Shortly after the France stabbing video made waves across the world, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne expressed her shock and dismay over the incident. In the video, the 31-year-old assailant appeared to be actively looking for children to attack. The horrifying scene has drawn widespread disbelief, as the attacker ran around the playground slashing women and children for several minutes before he was stopped by policemen. A few reactions stated:

Ms. G  @G__Tweets__ @bennyjohnson You never know anymore if you’re safe. My heart breaks for these children and their families. @bennyjohnson You never know anymore if you’re safe. My heart breaks for these children and their families.

Catlynn @TheCatsNests @bennyjohnson This makes my heart hurt to tears. I never thought I would see something like this in my life! 4 CHILDREN while men ran and hid? FOUR CHILDREN!! As a mom of 4 MEN, I know with zero doubt, they would have killed the man harming children. Zero doubt. @bennyjohnson This makes my heart hurt to tears. I never thought I would see something like this in my life! 4 CHILDREN while men ran and hid? FOUR CHILDREN!! As a mom of 4 MEN, I know with zero doubt, they would have killed the man harming children. Zero doubt.

✨Visurant.nft✨ @vizurantvis @bennyjohnson WHY DID NO ONE TACKLE HIM??!! People need to be trained in self defense if guns are not an option!!!! @bennyjohnson WHY DID NO ONE TACKLE HIM??!! People need to be trained in self defense if guns are not an option!!!!

Marauder Magazine @MarauderMag @bennyjohnson Theres nothing that traumatizes me more than the horrifying scream of a helpless mother trying to protect her child. @bennyjohnson Theres nothing that traumatizes me more than the horrifying scream of a helpless mother trying to protect her child.

Kevin Svenson @KevinSvenson_



END THE MADNESS. @bennyjohnson It's time to rethink open borders ... this is an outrage.END THE MADNESS. @bennyjohnson It's time to rethink open borders ... this is an outrage. END THE MADNESS.

Emmanuel Macron @EmmanuelMacron Attaque d’une lâcheté absolue ce matin dans un parc à Annecy. Des enfants et un adulte sont entre la vie et la mort. La Nation est sous le choc. Nos pensées les accompagnent ainsi que leurs familles et les secours mobilisés. Attaque d’une lâcheté absolue ce matin dans un parc à Annecy. Des enfants et un adulte sont entre la vie et la mort. La Nation est sous le choc. Nos pensées les accompagnent ainsi que leurs familles et les secours mobilisés.

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted his reaction to the horrific attack and said:

“Absolute cowardice this morning in a park in Annecy. Children and an adult are between life and death. The nation is in shock. Our thoughts are with them, their families and the emergency services.”

Details of the France stabbing incident explored

On Thursday, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly revealed that one of the injured children was a British national. One of the other children is reportedly Dutch. According to BBC News, Cleverly added that the British officials were traveling to France "to support the family" of the injured child.

Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 @MrAndyNgo In video of the knife stabbing attack at a playground in #Annecy , France, the assailant can be seen chasing around people who had children. A 22-month-year-old is among the four child victims. Two adults were also injured. The suspect is a 31-year-old Syrian who was given refugee… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… In video of the knife stabbing attack at a playground in #Annecy, France, the assailant can be seen chasing around people who had children. A 22-month-year-old is among the four child victims. Two adults were also injured. The suspect is a 31-year-old Syrian who was given refugee… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/FHLyO6f6RO

CNN reported that the injured at Le Paquier Park were taken to a hospital where they were receiving the necessary care. BBC News revealed that the four children, who were aged between 22 months and 3 years old were also transported to the hospital. Earlier in the day, reports stated that two were in critical condition and were undergoing surgery. Mathis has since said they were out of the operating theatre and in stable condition.

Eyewitness accounts of the incident detailed a chilling scene where the assailant was accused of actively targeting children. A witness named Ferdinand told BFM TV:

“He clearly targeted the babies.”

Former professional football player with Liverpool FC, Anthony Le Tallec, was reportedly jogging the area when the incident occurred.

Tallec recounted that he was jogging around the waters of Lake Annecy in the foothills of the Alps when panicked bystanders rushed past him. In the ensuing chaos, a terrified woman reportedly warned him to run for cover. Tallec, who ran toward the park, witnessed the assailant slashing an elderly man while France police scrambled to subdue the suspect.

“I see that he’s heading straight for a group of elderly men and women. He attacks one grandpa and stabs him once. The cops can’t catch him, so I tell the cops, ‘Shoot him.'”

As authorities continue to investigate, the mayor of Annecy, asked residents to avoid the crime scene area for the day.

Poll : 0 votes