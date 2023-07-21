Too Hot To Handle season 5 released three new episodes this week. The latest set of episodes began with the aftermath of Isaac’s date with newcomer Yazmin, during which the contestants shared a kiss, despite Isaac telling Courtney not to worry before he left.

As the newly formed couple returned, Isaac pulled Courtney aside to have a private conversation, telling her all that happened during their date.

Ahead of the conversation, Courtney noted that her anxiety was “through the roof,” as she stated that she would be extremely hurt if Isaac had done anything with Yazmin. Isaac told the cameras that while he was not looking forward to having a conversation with Courtney, he hoped that she would understand since they’re “not married.”

The contestant asked him about his date, and he told her that it was great. Isaac told his former partner that he had a genuine connection with her, but as soon as he met Yazmin, the vibe "was good straight away." He informed her of the kiss and told her that he would spend the night in her bed.

It did not sit well with Courtney, and fans echoed her thoughts. They took to social media to slam the season 5 cast member and call him a "loser."

Too Hot To Handle season 5 fans slam Isaac for switching partners more than once during episodes 5 to 7

The latest batch of episodes of the Netflix dating reality show began with Isaac and Courtney talking about Isaac’s date with new bombshell Yazmin. During the date, where no rules applied, Isaac and Yazmin formed a quick connection that resulted in the two of them sharing a kiss.

While Lana may have allowed the kiss, Courtney was not going to stand for it, and as soon as the Too Hot To Handle season 5 cast member told his former connection about the same, she was not happy about it.

During the conversation, Isaac told her that he was immediately attracted to her, and as soon as he started talking to her and getting to know her, he knew that he was going to "go down that route," so he kissed her.

"I’ll be sleeping with her tonight,” he continued.

In a confessional, the Too Hot To Handle female cast member noted that she was upset, disappointed, and confused. She later told him that she was beginning to open up to him, so his actions were like a slap in the face.

She continued that she didn’t understand how he could go from having a romantic evening with her to completely switching. While Isaac claimed that what they had wasn’t a facade and hoped that she could see that he was a "genuine guy," Courtney disagreed.

However, this was not the only thing that left fans disappointed in Isaac. In the later episodes, Hannah made her attraction towards Isaac known and started to pursue him. The cast member didn’t resist Hannah’s attempts to get with him too much and told Yazmin about switching seconds before jumping into bed with her.

While he would like to have a proper conversation with her about it later, he said in her ear that Hannah showed interest in him and that he would be sharing a bed with her. Yazmin, who had just started to trust men, was heartbroken by this. Courtney and Christine tore into the Too Hot To Handle season 5 contestant and told him that it wasn’t okay.

They were not the only ones who slammed the cast member as fans took to social media to slam the cast member as well.

Fans slam Isaac in Too Hot to Handle season 5 (Image via Twitter)

Too Hot To Handle season 5 will return next week with a brand new set of episodes on Friday.