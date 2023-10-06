"They drove a car to protest": Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables performance in London, leave netizens enraged

Five climate activists from Just Stop Oil were arrested in London's West End on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, after they disrupted a production of Les Misérables at the Sondheim Theatre. The protestors took to the stage as the actors were performing the song Do You Hear The People Sing? from the French-revolution-themed musical.

According to the Metropolitan Police, the activists stormed the stage with orange banners with skulls that read "Just Stop Oil" and "The Show Can't Go On," as the audience erupted in a series of boos and protests. Onstage actors continued to perform briefly before the safety curtains were pulled down.

The climate activists then proceeded to lock themselves to the stage using flexible bicycle locks which the technical staff was unable to remove. The environment-centric group then shared a video from the evening on X with the caption:

"Valjean steals bread to feed a starving child. How long before we are all forced to steal?"

The production was eventually forced to be stopped and the audience was asked to evacuate. Law enforcement authorities were promptly on the scene and arrested the five Just Stop Oil disruptors.

The incident has left netizens fuming, with several alluding to the group's hypocrisy.

"Narcissists": Internet users slam Just Stop Oil, call their tactics counterproductive

As news of Just Stop Oil's latest attempt to bring focus on the environment by interrupting a Les Misérables production spread, Twitterati was quick to criticize the group.

They remarked that the group was attacking art and those institutions that are actually inclined to support their cause. Others commented that making people hate them is not a good way to gain support.

William Village, the Chief Executive of Delfont Mackintosh Theatres which owns the Sondheim Theatre, stated that the performance had to be halted as there wasn't enough time to complete it following the disruption. He added:

"Whilst we recognize the importance of free expression, we must also respect our audience's right to enjoy the event for which they have paid."

The theatre group stated that ticket money would be returned to the audience members.

Just Stop Oil has similarly interrupted several sporting events this year, including Wimbledon and The Ashes.