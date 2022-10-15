WATCH: Viral video shows Just Stop Oil activists throwing soup over Van Gogh’s Sunflower painting

On October 14, Just Stop Oil activists were recorded allegedly throwing a can of soup onto a Van Gogh painting at the National Gallery in London. The Guardian has identified the women as Pheobe Plummer, 21, from London, and Anna Holland, 20, from Newcastle.

In the footage of the incident, two women in Just Stop Oil T-shirts can be seen throwing a can of soup onto Van Gogh's iconic sunflower painting. As bystanders called for security, the women leaned against the wall below the painting before making a speech. The women also reportedly glued themselves to the wall.

One of the women said:

"What is worth more? Art or life? Is it worth more than food? Worth more than justice? Are you more worried about the protection of a painting, or the protection of our earth and people?"

As per USA Today, London Metropolitan Police Officers arrested the two women on suspicion of aggravated tresspass and criminal damage.

Details of the Just Stop Oil protest

In an official statement, the National Gallery reported that the soup did not do any damage to the painting.

The statement read:

"At just after 11am this morning two people entered Room 43 of the National Gallery. The pair appeared to glue themselves to the wall adjacent to Van Gogh's Sunflowers (1888). They also threw a red substance - what appears to be tomato soup - over the painting."

The statement continued:

"The room was cleared of visitors and police were called. Officers are now on the scene. There is some minor damage to the frame but the painting is unharmed."

As per BBC, the London Metropolitan police also released an official statement outlining their response to the situation.

The police statement read:

"Officers were rapidly on scene at the National Gallery this morning after two Just Stop Oil protesters threw a substance over a painting and then glued themselves to a wall."

ᎠᎵᏣᏃᏍᎦ/Alitsanosga🍓🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️♿️ @spaceysoupy To be clear: just because Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellions are fishy doesn’t mean you should turn against climate activism as a whole. The climate emergency is real and there are people who are losing homes and lives because of it.



Support Indigenous climate activists. To be clear: just because Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellions are fishy doesn’t mean you should turn against climate activism as a whole. The climate emergency is real and there are people who are losing homes and lives because of it. Support Indigenous climate activists.

According to the Guardian, Just Stop Oil told reporters that they had taken the glass frame into account when planning to throw tomato soup onto the painting. They claim that their intention was not to cause any serious damage, but rather to spread awareness about the climate crisis.

What is Just Stop Oil?

As per their website, Just Stop Oil is an initiative led by several activist groups aiming to curb the extraction of gas and oil resources in the United Kingdom. The Times reported that the group was launched on 14 February of this year.

Prior to the National Gallery incident, activists from the group disrupted the 75th British National Film Awards on March 13. On March 21, an activist from the movement tied himself to a goal post at a football match in Liverpool.

On 26 August, 2022, 43 activists affiliated with the group were arrested for allegedly vandalizing property and blocking petrol stations around London.

