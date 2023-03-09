Who is Fely Yigle? Audience member goes viral during Chris Rock Selective Outrage

Fely Yigle, a woman who the camera panned across multiple times during Chris Rock’s Netflix stand-up special Selective Outrage, has seemingly become an internet figure. The young lady recently took to her TikTok account to respond to the occurrence. Since then, netizens seem to have a keen interest in who she is.

According to Insider, 21-year-old college student Fely Yigle attended the Netflix show on March 4 with a group of friends. One of them reportedly received an invite from a coordinator who had to ensure that the seats were filled at the Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theatre during Chris Rock’s gig. While her friends were “literally right in the front row,” it dawned on Yigle that the camera might glimpse towards her.

Several internet users noted that the college student featured on Chris Rock’s show multiple times. Twitter user @JerseyFreshest also opined that the man sitting next to Fely Yigle was well aware of what the cameraman was up to. The tweet read:

Who is the woman who appeared on Chris Rock’s Netflix special multiple times?

As per her LinkedIn, Fely Yigle is a project manager, social media creator, model, and political advocate. She graduated from the University of Connecticut and Conard High School. She is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science, Government, and Business Communication from Townson University.

Along with being a full-time student, she also works part-time at Ulta Beauty as their Prestige Beauty Advisor. She has also worked at Perfect Care as a Virtual Office Assistant.

Adding to her resume, Fely has done some volunteer work at The Legacy Foundation of Hartford, Inc. and at the Help America Vote: Be A Poll Worker.

Fely Yigle had amassed 2653 followers on Instagram at the time of writing this article.

Fely Y responds to backlash

After appearing multiple times on the Netflix show, which went on to top the US Top 10 charts, the college student’s TikTok following steadily began to grow. At the time of writing this article, she had amassed 970 followers on the video-sharing platform.

Speaking about gaining recognition through Chris Rock’s stand-up, she jokingly said in a TikTok video - “So how does this work: DO I call LA or do they call me?”

While many found the short clip hilarious, others trolled the youngster for her reactions to Chris Rock’s jokes. Many noted that Yigle laughed at Rock claiming that he finds pleasure in Smith getting thrashed in the movie Emancipation, where the actor plays a runaway slave.

Others also found it insensitive to see the student grin during the show, where Rock called Meghan Markle and Jada Pinkett Smith “a b***h” multiple times.

Responding to the backlash, the youngster stated in a video that Rock’s “politically-framed jokes” could help “make the truth more digestible.”

She also said in an interview with Insider:

“I think more of the negative feedback came from the fact that people just didn’t like Chris Rock. So they were shocked that I was laughing so much. But I was like, it’s a comedy show.”

Speaking about the backlash she received for laughing at Chris Rock’s jokes where he called the women derogatory terms, Yigle said that she did not put herself in a position where she would “get offended” as she was well aware of what she “signed up for.” She added:

“Some of y’all got “selective outrage”; you pick and choose when to be mad and when to not be mad. You made [Rock’s] point.”

Chris Rock himself has not responded to the backlash he is receiving for his misogynistic jokes about Meghan Markle and Jada Pinkett Smith.

