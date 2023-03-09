 "Thought it was a towel": Chris Rock white pants tag during Netflix special catches attention of viewers  

Chris Rock’s much-awaited return to the limelight left netizens thrilled. On Netflix’s Selective Outrage, the comedian discussed the infamous slap he was met with from the hands of Will Smith. He also spoke about other topics like Meghan Markle and R Kelly. Surprisingly, his fashion choices drew massive attention as well.

Between February 27 and March 7, Chris Rock left his fans flabbergasted with his wit. He managed to land on the seventh spot on the Netflix Top 10 US chart despite the show’s limited availability.

Along with his opinions on the shocking slap and Will Smith drawing intense scrutiny, his outfit also became a topic of debate online. The 58 year old was dressed in a monochrome white outfit from head to toe. A piece of dangling cloth on his pants, which seemed to be designed so on purpose, left viewers intrigued.

Reacting to the same, one netizen wrote online:

Mr Velvet Jones @MrHerger @JunksRadio Rock was hilarious. Bruh can still bring it! I thought it was a towel @JunksRadio Rock was hilarious. Bruh can still bring it! I thought it was a towel 😁

What was the fabric dangling from Chris Rock’s pants?

Internet users posed multiple questions online as to why the comedian’s pants were designed in that manner. Twitter user @kvanaren expressed online:

Kathryn VanArendonk @kvanaren definitely not procrastinating on coming up with chris rock thoughts by instead wondering what was the deal with the flappy fabric(?) sewn to his pants? it says "selective outrage" but not sure what else definitely not procrastinating on coming up with chris rock thoughts by instead wondering what was the deal with the flappy fabric(?) sewn to his pants? it says "selective outrage" but not sure what else https://t.co/xs12c3fG4N

Another platform user @imjasondelgado shared a hilarious anecdote of his mother wondering whether Rock forgot to take the tag off of his clothes.

Jason Delgado @imjasondelgado My mom watching new Chris Rock special…. “Did he forget to take the tag off his pants” My mom watching new Chris Rock special…. “Did he forget to take the tag off his pants” 😄

As the comedian’s outfit continued to be relentlessly trolled online, Twitter user @jsindrn revealed that the tag that was dangling from the comedian’s pants was actually the signature element of clothing brand Purple. As per the company’s official website’s FAQ page, their jeans come with a “front hang tag and the back wash tag.”

What did Chris Rock say about Will Smith?

The comedian started off the show by teasing fans with small jibes at the actor. At one point, he said that those who believe in the old adage “words hurt,” “has never been punished in the face.”

At the end of the show, Chris Rock addressed the 2022 Academy Awards slap with no hesitation. While referring to Will as “Suge Smith,” he claimed that the I Am Legend actor was simply taking his anger over his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s “entanglement” with August Alsina and his decision to appear on his wife’s show Red Table Talk on him.

traveller @ndegz1x Chris Rock hits back at Jada Smith #WillSmith Chris Rock hits back at Jada Smith #WillSmith https://t.co/Ew8lrptEQD

The comedian also shared details about the tension between him and Pinkett Smith during the 2016 Oscars. He stated that the latter boycotted the show for poor diversity simply because her husband Will Smith did not receive a nomination for his movie Concussion.

Rock also spoke about the size disparity between himself and the Pursuit of Happiness actor. He said:

“Will Smith is significantly bigger than me. Will Smith does movies with his shirt off, you’ve never seen me do movies with my shirt off. If I’m in a movie getting open heart surgery, I’ve got on a sweater.”

Rock also admitted to being a fan of the actor in the past. However, since the jaw-dropping incident took place, he claimed to take pleasure in seeing Smith get physically attacked on screen. Rock said:

“Now, I watch Emancipation, just to see him get whupped.”

Chris Rock ended his segment about Smith by sharing why he did not fight back towards Smith during the Golden Globes. He stated that he did not react “cause I got parents, because I was raised.”

