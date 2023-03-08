How old was August Alsina during his 'entanglement' with Jada Pinkett Smith? Singer opines on Chris Rock's jokes

As per a New York Post exclusive published on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, Jada Pinkett Smith's ex August Alsina found Chris Rock's jokes about their affair on his Netflix Special "funny and truthful."

In a July 2020 episode of her Red Table Talk show, Jada admitted to her husband that she and August were in an "entanglement." She revealed that she had developed a close friendship with the singer four years ago when the couple went through a rough patch and were "basically broken up." Alsina was 23 years old at the time.

Just a month before the reveal, Alsina had told Angela Yee of The Breakfast Club that he had a conversation with Will about their relationship, who gave him his "blessing."

However, both Will Smith and his wife had initially denied his claims and called Alsina "really sick."

"He was happy to see that Chris Rock seemed to be advocating for the truth": August Alsina's friend reveals

In his live stand-up special on Netflix, titled Selective Outrage, Chris Rock opened up about being infamously slapped by Will Smith after making a joke about Jada Pinkett's shaved head at the 2022 Oscars.

Rock speculated whether the slap was not just his anger over him comparing Jada's baldness due to alopecia to GI Jane, but also his frustrations over her affair with August Alsina. Commenting on the actress's affair and its subsequent reveal, he stated:

"Everybody in this industry has been cheated on. None of us have ever been interviewed by the person that cheated on us on television... Why the f*ck would you do that shit? She hurt him way more than he hurt me."

Following Rock's special, a source close to August Alsina told New York Post:

"August watched the Netflix special and he laughed... He thought it was not only funny but truthful. That was the best part for him. A lot of people spoke out against [Alsina]. So he was happy to see that Chris Rock seemed to be advocating for the truth and not just making a joke."

They even remarked that the actress "downplayed" their four-year-long relationship.

A look at the "entanglement" between Jada Pinkett Smith and August Alsina

Pinkett and Alsina met in August 2015 at the Wireless Festival in London, when the latter was just 22 years old. Jada's kids, Jaden and Willow Smith, were performing at the festival and she had gone to support them. However, she and Alsina did not get romantically involved until Will and Jada began facing marital troubles.

Two years after their initial meeting, the pair were spotted together attending the 2017 BET awards, sparking rumors of a deeper "entanglement."

Referring to August Alsina's claims of taking her husband's blessing, Jada Pinkett Smith reiterated that she was separated from her husband at the time:

"He (August) wanted to make it clear he's not a home wrecker because he's not."

By 2020, the couple had broken up and Will and Jada were back together again. In his interview with Angela Lee, August admitted that he "truly and really, really, deeply loved" the actress.

At the 2022 SAG awards, Jada and Will Smith joked that there would be no more "entanglement" in their marriage. Both are yet to comment on Rocks' Netflix special.

