How to stream Chris Rock: Selective Outrage on Netflix? Release date, what to expect, and more details

Netflix has finally announced the release date of Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, Chris Rock's upcoming comedy special on the streaming platform.

It marks the comedian's second special for Netflix after Tamborine, which was released in 2018. Selective Outrage can be streamed live on March 4, at 7 pm PT or 10 pm ET, on the streaming platform.

What is Netflix's Chris Rock: Selective Outrage all about?

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage promises a fun-filled evening of live entertainment complete with a pre- and post-show with the titular comedian and some of the world’s funniest comedians. The pre-show has been titled The Show Before the Show and the post-show is named The Show After the Show.

The upcoming standup will mark Rock's second collaboration with Netflix for a stand-up comedy special. His first, which was titled Chris Rock: Tamborine and debuted in February 2018, was directed by Bo Burnham and had a 100% Rotten Tomatoes. This builds up high expectations from Chris Rock: Selective Outrage.

Netflix's Vice President of Stand-up and Comedy Formats, Robbie Praw, has commented on the special event by stating:

“March 4 will be a hilarious evening, with an incredible set from Chris Rock - one of the greatest stand-ups of all-time - and contributions from an amazing lineup of special guests. Our goal is to deliver the best stand-up comedy to our members, and this live streaming event further reinforces all the ways we continue to invest in the genre.”

The comedy special is much-anticipated because it will potentially mark Rock’s first time discussing publicly the embarrassing incident involving him during the Oscars last year. The comedian was slapped by actor Will Smith during the 2022 ceremony, but he declined to press charges.

The incident resulted in Smith being banned from attending the Acacdemy Award ceremony for a decade, even after taking home the Oscar for the 'Best Actor' category for King Richard.

Watch the upcoming comedy special's teaser here

Netflix has released a 30-second teaser for the comedy special in which Bun B’s The Best Is Back can be heard playing in the background. The video sees Rock sitting in a dressing room, staring into a mirror, which is also the camera, when he is interrupted by a knock and a voice announces, “Chris, they’re ready for ya.”

As the stone-faced Rock makes his way through the backstage area and takes to the stage, he is greeted with bright lights and an excited audience. You can watch the teaser here.

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage schedule

The Chris Rock comedy event will stream live on March 4, from The World Famous Comedy Store on the Sunset Strip. It will begin with a pre-show starting at 6:30 pm PT or 9:30 pm ET and the main event will start at 7 pm PT or 10 pm ET, which will be followed by the post-show.

The pre-show will be hosted by Ronny Chieng, Arsenio Hall, Leslie Jones, Dean Cole among others and will feature live commentary from fellow comedians and actors like Amy Schumer, Cedric the Entertainer, Ice-T, Jerry Seinfeld, Kevin Hart, Matthew McConaughey, Sir Paul McCartney, Sarah Silverman, and Wanda Sykes.

The main event will be Rock's entirely and will be followed by the post-show hosted by David Spade and Dana Carvey, with special guest appearances by Arsenio Hall, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and JB Smoove.

