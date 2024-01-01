Will there be Berlin season 2? Renewal possibilities explored

Fans are eagerly awaiting Berlin season 2 after being captivated by the detailed prequel exploring Berlin's intriguing backstory. There's so much talk about Berlin season 2, and fans are buzzing about whether it will be renewed.

The deal is not sealed for Berlin season 2. Netflix hasn't officially confirmed anything as of December 30, 2023. The fate of the show is hanging in the balance, depending on how viewers react and how it performs in terms of streaming numbers.

It's going beyond just receiving critical praise. As fans eagerly wait for updates, the idea of spin-offs featuring other characters adds even more excitement to the excitement for Berlin season 2.

Is Berlin season 2 coming out?

As of December 30, 2023, there's no confirmation on what's happening with Berlin season 2. Fans are eagerly waiting to find out, but even though the first season dropped on December 29, 2023, Netflix hasn't given the go-ahead for a second season of the Spanish crime drama yet.

Although the first reviews weren't great, the streaming company is interested in what viewers think and how many people are watching to determine if they'll keep the show going. People are guessing it might come out sometime in the summer of 2025.

As a spin-off of Money Heist, Berlin has got fans hooked. After season 1 ended with Berlin plotting a new heist, everyone is dying to know what happens next. Fans are anxiously waiting for any updates on Berlin season 2 to satisfy their curiosity about the prequel.

Did Berlin survive in Money Heist?

In Money Heist, Berlin's story gets emotional as it plays out over the seasons. In season 2, Berlin passes away. He was a loyal hero and sacrificed himself to help his gang escape from the Royal Mint of Spain.

Knowing he doesn't have much time left due to his terminal illness, Berlin decides to sacrifice himself to protect the rest of the team. But even after he's gone, his presence lingers through some powerful flashbacks in seasons 3 and 4.

Berlin was gravely involved in planning the Bank of Spain heist (Image via Netflix)

These flashbacks show how Berlin played a big part in planning the Bank of Spain heist and also give us a glimpse into his personal life, like his marriage to Tatiana and the involvement of his son, Rafael. Both of them were involved in the heist at Frederiksborg Castle in Denmark.

However, fans can learn more about Berlin's character in the spin-off series that is currently streaming on Netflix. In Berlin, Pedro Alonso returns to play the role again, giving a deeper look into this fascinating character's story.

Is Berlin a bad guy in Money Heist?

Berlin also goes by Andres de Fonollosa (Image via Netflix)

Yes, Berlin is the bad guy in the Spanish Netflix series Money Heist. Berlin's real name is Andres de Fonollosa, and he's the one who monitored everything in Part 1. His plotting and involvement in the heist further established him as the main bad guy in Parts 3-5. However, his sacrifice in Part 2 made him a complicated anti-hero.

According to the show's creator, Álex Pina, Berlin is a terrible person. Pina shared this with Oprah Daily in 2021, saying:

"He’s a misogynist, a psychopath, egocentric, a narcissist, a delinquent, a r*pist."

But strangely enough, some people find him kind of charming and can even relate to him. Plus, fans can't deny that he's dedicated to his detailed schemes. He is in charge of pulling off the "greatest robbery ever," he gets brought on board by his half-brother and makes a lasting impression.

Catch up Berlin on Netflix before Berlin season 2 comes out.