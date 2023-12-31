Who is Samantha Siqueiros? All to know about Berlin's Vikki RPM

Samantha Siqueiros has garnered attention with her performance in Berlin, which premiered on Netflix on Dec. 29, 2023. The Money Heist prequel features her as Camille, the protagonist’s love interest.

Samantha was born in La Paz , Baja California Sur, Mexico in 1994. However, not much is known about her parents. She was interested in acting from a young age and appeared in a few plays as a teenager.

Samantha began her career with a supporting role in Baila, which hit screens in 2016. She then appeared on the Mexican soap opera Vino el amor. However, she is best known for her portrayal of Victoria Franco on Vikki RPM (2017).

Her television credits also include Sin tu mirada, Señora Acero,and No te puedes esconder

What role does Samantha Siqueiros play on Berlin? Character explored

Berlin, a prequel to the global sensation Money Heist, is out on Netflix. The series features Samantha Siqueiros as Camille, a Paris-based Mexican married to underground auction house supervisor Monsieur Polignac.

The character meets Berlin in a cafe and impresses him with her command over Spanish, his mother tongue.

Viewers also learn that she is unhappy with her husband as he doesn't want to have kids. The Professor’s unpredictable elder brother soon falls for Camille, which threatens his highly ambitious plan to execute the ‘most extraordinary heist of his career’.

However, the relationship ends on an unpleasant note when Camille betrays Berlin and informs the cops about his plans. This forces him to run for cover after deleting all evidence.

However, he expresses a desire to be with her despite her actions. Their equation might be explored further in Berlin season 2 if it materializes.

Is Samantha Siqueiros Spanish?

Samantha Siqueiros was born in Mexico where she honed her acting skills and emerged as a recognizable name in the television industry. She moved to Spain in 2020 to explore new avenues. This eventually helped her bag the role of Camille in Berlin.

Samantha used her acting prowess to bring the character to life and impressed fans with her striking screen presence.

The actor maintains a low profile when it comes to her personal life, However, she is said to be in a relationship with Spanish businessman Arellano Tradacete whom she met while shooting for The Secret of the Greco Family in Turkey. She also has a brother, but not much is known about him.

Was Samantha Siqueiros part of Vikki RPM?

Samantha rose to fame when she played Victoria Franco, a young girl who aspires to become an F1 pilot, on Vikki RPM.

In an interaction with the media, the actor said she took up the show to encourage girls to ‘pursue dreams without any fear’

The series, which aired on Nickelodeon in 2017, impressed fans with its touching storyline and sincere performances. Vikki RPM, the brainchild of Catharina Ledeboer and Rocio Lara, was produced by Somos Productions.

What’s Berlin about?

Berlin, one of Spain’s most ambitious shows, is set in an ‘undefined past’ before the events of Money Heist and centers on the titular character as he gears up to steal jewels worth €44 million.

Shot in Madrid and Paris, it features more characters and locations than the parent show. The cast is headlined by Pedro Alonso, Tristán Ulloa, Michelle Jenner, and Begoña Vargas. Produced by Vancouver Media, the series comes from Alex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato.

All eight episodes of Berlin were released on Netflix on Dec. 29, 2023.