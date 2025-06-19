7 action comedies to watch if you liked Deep Cover

Action comedies combine high-stakes thrills with hilarious moments, keeping viewers entertained throughout.

Deep Cover, directed by Bill Duke, is a movie in the same genre. It shares various themes of action comedies with its compelling undercover angle and elements of dark humor.

The film's premise follows Russell Stevens (portrayed by Laurence Fishburne), a cop recruited by the DEA to bust a Los Angeles drug cartel by posing as a dealer with the name John Hull.

Stevens's goal is to work his way up to the criminal underworld, partnering with an active cocaine trafficker, David Jason (portrayed by Jeff Goldblum).

After further exploring this dangerous world of violence, money, and power, Stevens's lines between wrong and right become increasingly blurry. This leads to dramatic twists and turns that the viewers enjoy.

For viewers who appreciated Deep Cover's undercover cop dynamics and morally complex narrative, these seven action comedies offer similar intrigue and thrill while delivering the entertainment and humor that make the genre popular.

21 Jump Street, Hot Fuzz, Rush Hour, and 4 other action comedies to watch if you liked Deep Cover

1) 21 Jump Street

A still frame from the trailer of the movie (Image via Amazon Prime)

This urban reimagining of the 1980s series perfectly exemplifies what makes action comedies entertaining. Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill star as unlikely mismatched cops who go undercover as school students to bust a drug cartel.

The movie cleverly overturns expectations by having the traditionally updated character struggle with modern teenage social dynamics while the other awkward character becomes the popular athlete.

Directors Christopher Miller and Phil Lord balance raw action sequences with consistently humorous moments, creating one of the most popular action comedies of the 2010s.

The undercover element mirrors Deep Cover's main premise but with a subtle tone that never loses sight of the tensions involved.

This film is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) Hot Fuzz

A still image from the trailer of the movie (Image via Amazon Prime)

The film's premise follows Nicholas Angel (portrayed by Simon Pegg), a stereotypical London police officer who is moved to a seemingly quiet village. There, he discovers an eccentric conspiracy that results in many people dying in mysterious circumstances, and he has to unfold the truth behind it.

The movie functions on different levels, paying loving tribute to and displaying a gentle angle of humor in action movie conventions. Its signature style of visual representation and appealing editing create action sequences that are among the best in the action thriller genre.

Additionally, the British humour and small-town setting provide various laughing moments. Like Deep Cover, it explores themes of moral ambiguity and corruption but adds nuances of accessible comedy that make the social commentary engaging.

This film is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) Rush Hour

A still image from the trailer of the movie (image via Amazon Prime)

The chemistry between Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan cemented this film's position as one of the most successful action comedies ever.

The story's premise follows Inspector Lee (Portrayed by Jackie Chan), a Hong Kong police officer who teams up with unhinged Detective James Carter (portrayed by Chris Tucker) to save a diplomat's kidnapped daughter.

The narrative balances Jackie's seasoned martial arts choreography with Tucker's comedic satire, creating a template many action comedies would follow later.

Additionally, the cultural problems between the characters provide a natural flowing humour, while the kidnapping angle adds genuine tension throughout the movie. Action comedies like this explore the unlikely alliances formed in high-stakes situations.

Rush Hour is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) The Other Guys

A still image from the trailer of the movie (Image via Amazon Prime)

Adam McKay's satirical take on buddy cop action comedies brings Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg to the screen in a popular movie. The film features mismatched detectives who work together to solve a major financial conspiracy.

The film cleverly evolves action movie tropes while delivering raw thrills and consistently hilarious moments. Allen Gamble (portrayed by Will Ferrell), a mild-mannered accountant who has turned into a cop, perfectly contrasts Wahlberg's aggressive Terry Hoitz.

This results in the creation of comedy through their different personalities and approaches to cop work. The movie's exploration of white-collar crime and financial corruption serves as social commentary that mirrors Deep Cover's systemic corruption themes through a much more hilarious lens.

This film is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

5) Bad Boys

A still image from the trailer of the movie (Image via Amazon Prime)

This directorial debut by Michael Bay establishes the template for modern action comedies via the dynamic chemistry between Martin Lawrence and Will Smith.

The premise of the film follows Miami detectives Marcus Burnett (portrayed by Martin Lawrence) and Mike Lowrey (portrayed by Will Smith) as they try to guard a witness and recover stolen heroin.

The natural comedic timing between the leads perfectly balances Bay's kinetic visual style and risky action sequences—the movie's exploration of cop procedures and criminal investigations shares stable ground with Deep Cover.

Meanwhile, the Miami island setting provides a similarly appealing backdrop for the unfolding drama. The partnership of both actors displays how action comedies can form character relationships through high-stakes tensions and humor.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) Lethal Weapon

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Amazon Prime)

This influential buddy cop movie by Richard Donner, paired with Mel Gibson's unpredictable Danny Glover and Martin Rigg's novel Roger Murtaugh, creates one of the most enduring collaborations in action comedies.

While the film deals with serious themes, including PTSD and police corruption, it maintains a sense of humour that prevents the narrative from becoming too dark.

The investigation into a drug smuggling operation provides a prominent plot, but the developing bond between the mismatched partners drives the emotional element.

Additionally, Glover and Gibson's natural chemistry creates comedic moments and dramatic tension, proving that action comedies can tackle intense subjects while still catering to humour and entertainment to the audiences.

This series is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) Midnight Run

A still image from the trailer of the movie (Image via Amazon Prime)

This movie combines elements of comedy, action, and character study, making it one of the most underrated movies of the 1980s.

Jack Walsh (portrayed by Robert De Niro) is a bounty hunter who is tasked with bringing accountant Jonathan Mardukas (portrayed by Charles Grodin) from New York to Los Angeles.

What started as a simple transport task became a chase game involving the FBI across different countries. The movie's strength lies in the slowly developing bond between Mardukas and Walsh, as their initial antagonism gradually shifts to shared respect.

Action comedies like Deep Cover mirror the themes of loyalty and moral compromise in this movie while also incorporating elements of humor.

These action comedies display the genre's versatility in exploring serious topics while maintaining the entertainment factor. In the comment section, let us know which was your favourite.

