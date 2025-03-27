7 action comedies to watch if you liked Novocaine

After his stellar portrayal in The Boys (2019), Jack Quaid has become a household name and so, fans had high expectations from Novocaine which was released theatrically on March 14, 2025. In the action-comedy by Dan Berk and Robert Olsen, Quaid plays Nathan Caine, a mild-mannered bank employee. He leads an ordinary life but what sets him apart is his inability to feel any kind of physical pain.

Nathan is enamored with his co-worker, Sherry Margrave (Amber Midthunder), but is afraid of pursuing a romantic relationship. However, his true feelings are made clear when he steps up to rescue Sherry from the bank robbers who kidnap her. Novocaine works because the narrative humorously showcases Nathan's transformation into an unlikely hero thanks to his unique abilities.

Like Novocaine, there are other action comedies, mentioned on this list, that boast seemingly ordinary leads who achieve extraordinary feats.

Guns Akimbo, Jolt and five other action-packed movies like Novocaine that are clever and entertaining

1) Big Game (2014)

Like Novocaine, Big Game boasts a clever screenplay complemented by interesting characters (Image via Official Facebook Page)

Novocaine's Nathan wasn't planning on going head-to-head against intimidating enemies but when things did in fact turn out that way, he was more than willing to put up a fight. The same is the case with the lead characters in Big Game directed by Jalmari Helander.

Oskari is a 13-year-old Finnish boy portrayed by Onni Tommila who is out hunting. But instead of a deer, he comes across the President of the United States, William Alan Moore (Samuel L. Jackson). After surviving an attack on Air Force One, Moore has to rely on Oskari's survival skills to reach a safe location.

Big Game, like Novocaine, has plenty of witty dialogue that provides relief from the intense action sequences. While it is true that the storytelling does push the limits of what's possible, it does so in a way that adds excitement and entertainment to ensure that viewers are thoroughly entertained.

Where to watch: Big Game is available on Netflix and Prime Video.

2) Guns Akimbo (2019)

Guns Akimbo, like Novocaine, features a lead who becomes involved in risky affairs (Image via Lionsgate)

The lead of Guns Akimbo, like Nathan in Novocaine, finds himself in an unusual scenario that is risky and life-threatening. Directed by Jason Lei Howden, it stars Daniel Radcliffe in the lead.

He plays Miles Lee Harris, a computer programmer who criticizes an underground fight club that live-streams fights to the death. But things take a drastic turn when Miles is forced is participate in a match that could potentially lead to his own death.

Like Novocaine, Guns Akimbo isn't a movie that the audience should take too seriously. It is meant to be a fun ride with plenty of slick action sequences that are well-choreographed and well-executed. Guns Akimbo's tongue-in-cheek humor also adds to the overall viewing experience.

Where to watch: Guns Akimbo can be streamed on Apple TV+, Prime Video and Netflix.

3) Jolt (2020)

Fans of Novocaine will enjoy this Kate Beckinsale starrer (Image via Prime Video)

In Novocaine, Nathan gives his all to protect the woman of his dreams and in Jolt, the lead goes all out to punish those who caused the death of her lover. Kate Beckinsale plays the lead in this action comedy by Tanya Wexler.

The narrative focuses on Lindy Lewis (Beckinsale) who suffers from intermittent explosive disorder. When she finds herself falling for Jai Courtney's Justin, she feels their relationship has the potential to go long. But when he is killed, she vows to get revenge at the risk of making her condition worse.

Like Novocaine's Nathan, Lindy's disorder gives her an edge in dangerous altercations. The imaginative premise is further elevated by high-octane action sequences and eccentric characters with hilariously peculiar quirks.

Where to watch: Jolt is available for streaming on Prime Video.

4) High Heat (2020)

High Heat is action-packed and thrilling (Image via Saban Films)

Nathan doesn't have an intimidating look which is why the goons in Novocaine don't take him too seriously at first. The same is the case with the Olga Kurylenko's character in High Heat by Zach Golden.

Kurylenko plays Ana, a skilled chef who is married to Don Johnson's Ray. She is unaware that Ray has taken money from the mafia who plan to kill him. But when they send people to carry out the plan, Ana steps in. This is when Ray comes to know that his wife is an ex-KGB agent.

High Heat, like Novocaine, switches gears from a relaxed pace to an all-out spectacle of thrilling fight scenes in a seamless manner so that the audience can sink teeth into all the action happening on the screen. Kurylenko and Johnson have great on-screen chemistry which is why their interactions feel relatable and believable.

Where to watch: High Heat can be streamed on Prime Video.

5) The Man from Toronto (2022)

The Man from Toronto will appeal to fans of the genre (Image via Netflix)

After Nathan follows the robbers in Novocaine, he ends up setting off a chain of events that keep escalating. A similar thing happens in the Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson starrer The Man from Toronto directed by Patrick Hughes.

Hart's Teddy Jackson is a fitness entrepreneur who was fired. When he gets mistaken for "The Man from Toronto," a ruthless assassin specializing in brutal interrogation, things start to get chaotic. Even more so when the real infamous assassin, portrayed by Harrelson, pays him a visit.

Similar to Novocaine, The Man from Toronto thrives on a hilarious premise that is brought to life by talented actors with great comedic timing. The best thing about this action comedy is that Hart and Harrelson bring out the best in each other and their scenes together will surely make the viewers laugh out loud.

Where to watch: The Man from Toronto is available for streaming on Apple TV+, Netflix and Prime Video.

6) Mafia Mamma (2023)

Mafia Mamma is humorous and intense at the same time (Image via Bleecker Street Media)

Mafia Mamma, like Novocaine, is an entertaining action comedy with an unconventional premise that is simply too interesting to ignore. Directed by Catherine Hardwicke, it stars Toni Collette as Kristin, a writer and sales expert who is struggling with a midlife crisis. Her grandfather, who she didn't even know existed, passes away and she is requested to attend the funeral to be held in Italy.

After arriving, she realizes that her grandfather was head of the Balbano family, a powerful branch of the Sicilian Mafia. In his will, he makes it clear that he wants Kristin to take over. She soon finds out that she is way in over her head which leads to disastrous consequences.

Novocaine's Nathan and Mafia Mamma's Kristin are faced with a similar conundrum to plunge into a life of combat and violence without having any prior experience in the same. It is chaotic and over-the-top at times but this movie never disappoints in terms of impressive fights and witty dialogue which is why it will appeal to fans of the genre.

Where to watch: Mafia Mamma can be viewed on Max, Prime Video, Netflix and Roku.

7) Officer Black Belt (2024)

The well-choreographed fight scenes will impress action fans (Image via Netflix)

Nathan from Novocaine uses his inability to feel pain to his advantage whenever he finds himself up against powerful enemies. In the case of the protagonist of Officer Black Belt, his martial arts skills help level the odds. Both characters aren't superheroes but they step up to help people in need, almost instinctively.

Kim Woo-bin's Lee Jung-do isn't particularly career-oriented. He thinks earning enough to buy indulgent meals is good enough. But when his martial arts skills are witnessed by a probation officer, he offers him the job of martial arts officer in his department. Even though Lee Jung-do only isn't very motivated in the beginning, he realizes that he can do a lot of good for people in his role.

Like Novocaine's Nathan, Lee Jung-do is an unlikely hero who the audience can't help but root for. While the movie thrives on realistic fight scenes, the main highlight has to be the emotional angle which covers everything from grief to trauma. The narrative also throws light on the loopholes in the justice system that can be exploited by criminals.

Where to watch: Officer Black Belt is available for streaming on Netflix.

Action fans who enjoyed watching Novocaine should check out these action comedies that are action-packed, witty and surprisingly addictive.

